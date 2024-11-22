Africa: UN's OCHA Calls to Correct the Imbalance in Climate Finance Allocation

Baku — As climate-induced disasters continue to wreak havoc worldwide, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a UN body specializing in emergency response, has issued a clarion call for an ambitious and fair global climate finance goal at COP29. Greg Puley, Head of the Climate Team at OCHA, highlighted the pressing need for enhanced disaster risk reduction and climate resilience measures, particularly in vulnerable and conflict-affected regions.

Speaking to IPS during COP29 at Baku, Puley stressed the dramatic rise in climate-related emergencies, which have escalated the burden on global humanitarian systems. "This year alone, we witnessed devastating floods in the Sahel, extreme heatwaves in Asia and Latin America, and drought in Southern Africa," Puley said. He also pointed out the earliest recorded Category 5 storm in the Caribbean, stating that climate disasters are becoming increasingly severe and frequent.

OCHA has made an appeal for USD 49 billion in international humanitarian aid this year amid the growing scale of the crisis. However, funding has not kept pace with rising needs. Puley lamented the slow progress in implementing climate finance commitments made at past COP summits, calling for urgent action to translate pledges into tangible benefits on the ground.

"While there have been initiatives like the Secretary General's Early Warnings for All, which aims to provide global early warning coverage by 2027, these efforts are underfunded," Puley said. He said that conflict-affected areas receive minimal climate finance, leaving the most vulnerable populations behind. "These are the people least responsible for the climate crisis, yet they bear the brunt of its impacts," he said.

Priorities for COP29

With COP29 concluding, Puley said without robust financial support for developing countries, achieving urgent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and meeting the 1.5-degree Celsius target would be impossible. He warned that surpassing this threshold would exacerbate climate-induced disasters, further straining humanitarian systems. "

Also, increased investments in climate adaptation and resilience are crucial, particularly for disaster-prone regions. Puley argued that without these measures, progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would be derailed as communities repeatedly face setbacks from extreme weather events," he said.

According to him, there is a need to correct the imbalance in climate finance allocation. He called for targeted investments in areas with high humanitarian needs to build resilience against climate shocks.

While Puley expressed optimism about COP29 delivering on climate finance goals, he acknowledged the challenges ahead. "We have high hopes, but it's clear that much more needs to be done to ensure that the world's most vulnerable populations are not left behind," he said.