Kenya: Sakaja Vows to Fix Nairobi's Dilapidated Roads

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has reassured city residents of his administration's commitment to rehabilitating the city's neglected roads, which have gone without repair for months.

Speaking before the Senate's County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC), the governor confirmed that discussions with the National Government had led to a plan to jointly address the state of the roads.

During the session, Sakaja revealed that the County Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, had agreed to allocate funds to repair all roads under the jurisdiction of the County, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

"We have agreed to work in conjunction with the National Government to address the condition of these roads. Some roads fall under the national government, while others are under the county's mandate. This coordination will bring change, and soon Nairobi residents will notice the difference," Governor Sakaja affirmed.

Addressing concerns about ongoing construction activities in areas like Kilimani and Kileleshwa, the governor noted that the influx of trucks has severely damaged roads in these neighborhoods. He emphasized that developers would not be issued occupancy licenses for newly constructed buildings until they repaired the affected roads.

"The dire state of roads in Kilimani and Kileleshwa is largely due to ongoing construction. Developers are aware they must repair the roads after completing their projects. Only then will occupancy licenses be issued," Sakaja stated.

The governor also highlighted ongoing rehabilitation efforts in various parts of the city, starting with the Central Business District (CBD), Eastlands, and other priority areas. These efforts aim to address Nairobi's road infrastructure challenges and restore order to the capital.

Residents will be watching closely to see if these commitments translate into tangible improvements on the ground.