Zimbabwe: Harare Gives Two Months' Notice to Admins of Illegal Indoor Venues

The City of Harare has warned owners and administrators of indoor assembly venues against the illegal operation of facilities without Certificates of Place of Assembly.

Indoor venues in the capital include churches, hotels, restaurants, and sports clubs.

In a statement, the town clerk Phakamile Moyo said that many establishments are functioning without the necessary certifications thereby violating the Building Fees and Related Matters By-laws of 1979 and posing significant safety risks to the public.

"To owners or administrators of the following: Indoor assemblies: (thus churches, halls, hotels, restaurants, schools, universities, colleges, cinemas, beerhalls, and Sports Clubs)

"Building Developers and others that occupy buildings of any such use, not specified above, where the building is used for public assembly.

"The City of Harare is aware that some of the above-mentioned places of indoor assemblies are operating illegally (without Certificates of Place of Assembly) in violation of Section 9 of (Building Fees and Related Matters) By-laws of 1979.

"In view of the above, Council is going to close down or penalise those who remain non-compliant in the next 2 months from the date of this notice," said Moyo

As inspections are set to increase in the coming weeks, the municipality has warned that non-compliant owners will also incur additional charges on their rates accounts.

"Owners of such buildings mentioned above are advised to visit Building Inspectorate offices at Cleveland House, 92 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare. Failure to comply with the above means penalty charges will also be levied on the owners' rates account," said Moyo

Meanwhile, the City of Harare has mandated that all buildings and business owners must provide waste bins inside and outside their premises immediately.

Non-compliance will result in fines and potential closure of the buildings.

"This notice is issued in accordance with the Harare Statutory Instrument 158/86 Anti-Litter By Law. The City will enforce the law until every building owner complies with the directive," added Moyo.