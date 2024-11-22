Ethiopia: Oromia Residents Report Widespread Forced Conscription, Allege Detentions, 'Extortion' By Govt Forces

Residents from various parts of the Oromia region have reported a significant increase in forced conscription for military training, with government security forces allegedly targeting youth across the region.

A mother from Adama City, speaking anonymously for her safety, recounted an incident involving her 17-year-old son, Tedla Hirigo, who was detained on 11 November, 2024. She explained that her son was apprehended by police while street vending in the city.

"At around 12:30 PM, I was informed that my son had been detained at the Adama City police station," she said. "When I visited the station in the evening, officers told me that he would be sent to a military training camp unless I paid 30,000 birr for his release. Unfortunately, I cannot afford that amount."

The mother explained that Tedla was the main source of income for their family, as they relied on him for their livelihood. "He was raised without a father, and we don't have the financial means to pay such a large sum," she said.

Tedla was reportedly held at the police station for five days before being transferred to a military training facility. "If there were a way to get help, I would want my son to be returned," she said.

Similar accounts have emerged from the Setema district of the Jimma Zone, where residents reported that individuals who protested the transfer of grazing land to investors were detained and faced the threat of military conscription if their families could not pay substantial ransoms.

One resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity, informed Addis Standard that more than 20 protesters, including his brother, were detained at the Setema district police station following the demonstration.

The resident alleged that police demanded between 60,000 and 70,000 birr for the release of each detainee. He explained that those unable to pay the required sum risked being transferred to the Jimma Zone, where they would be sent to military training camps.

"To secure my brother's release from the Setema police station, I had to pay 60,000 birr," the resident said. "In other parts of the district, people traveling to markets are being apprehended by militias with the help of district administrators for military conscription."

A similar account was shared by another informant from Sheger city, whose cousin was forcibly conscripted in Weldo kebele, Kure Jidda sub-city of the city. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source explained that her cousin was detained a few weeks ago by security forces while on his way home from work.

"He was detained in an area known as Dire Mazoria for three weeks," she said. "We visited him there and saw many others who were also detained." The source described how her cousin, a young man in his mid-twenties, was eventually released after family members leveraged connections and paid an informal fee.

"Those without such means were not as fortunate," she noted. "We saw all the detainees being transported late on November 19 to unknown destinations. It is clear they were taken for military conscription."

In Yaya Gulele district of North Shewa Zone, a resident of Fital town speaking to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, revealed that several individuals, including students and farmers, have been forcibly conscripted for military training.

The resident explained that prior to the forced conscription, announcements were made in Fital town and surrounding villages, inviting youth to voluntarily enlist for military training. However, the resident reported that when no one volunteered, "government forces, in collaboration with local administrators, began rounding up individuals."

"The forced conscription of young people started last week in 19 kebeles, including Kuch, Gobola, and Lami," the resident said. "Youth traveling to Fital town to buy and sell in markets have been detained and transported to military training camps."

The resident added that the fear of being captured has driven many young people in the Yaya Gulele district to go into hiding, fleeing both government forces and members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), who are also reportedly conscripting youth in rural areas.

Previously, the Oromia Regional Government, in a statement issued on November 15, 2024, refuted allegations that government security forces are involved in abductions for ransom, describing them as "unfounded propaganda" and "defamation."

"This kind of defamation undermines the immense sacrifices made by our security forces to restore public peace and will carry historical accountability," the statement read.

This is not the first time residents of Oromia have reported being compelled by government forces.

Previously, Addis Standard reported on the implementation of "Gachana Sirna," a regional militia recruitment system that led to the forced conscription of farmers in the Horro Guduru Wollega zone.

Under this system, farmers were reportedly required to undergo militia training to access agricultural supplies, with others facing detention during recruitment drives.