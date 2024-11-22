Southern Africa: SADC Extends Mission in DRC

Harare — The summit expressed concern about the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country, reiterating SADC’s support to DRC towards resolving the conflict

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has extended the mandate of its mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) by a year to continue addressing the prevailing security crisis in the country’s eastern parts.

According to the statement released after the bloc’s extraordinary summit held on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe, the SADC Heads of State and Government received updates on the peace and security situation in DRC and reached the consensus to extend the mission in the natural resources- rich nation.

The summit expressed concern on the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country, reiterating SADC’s support to DRC towards resolving the conflict and attaining lasting peace, stability and security.

The summit reiterated the community’s commitment expressed in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact that: “an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security” and commended member states for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC.”

SADC also welcomed the continued efforts of the African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council in exploring various options to support the SAMIDRC.

Moreover, the summit commended the SAMIDRC leadership and all personnel deployed to the Mission for their sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in Eastern DRC.

SADC Chairman, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also Zimbabwean President, expressed gratitude to the Heads of States and Government for showing great interest and commitment in resolving challenges, ensuring sustainable cooperation towards the consolidation of peace and security.

Moreover, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi expressed gratitude to the SADC’s unwavering support to restore peace and ensure security in his country.

Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan reemphasised commitment to the SADC member states in promoting peace in the region by supporting diplomatic efforts initiated by Angola to end the existing hostilities between the DRC and Rwanda.

The commitment was expressed on her behalf by Zanzibar’s President and the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi who represented her at the two-day Extra-Ordinary SADC (Organ Troika) Summit in Zimbabwe.

“We need peace and stability for development in the region. Let us all back Angola government in ending the existing conflict between DRC and Rwanda, which will definitely lead to improved security in the region,” President Samia said in her statement read by Dr Mwinyi at the meeting.

President Samia, who is the current Chairperson of the SADC- Organ Troika, said that there is a need for more effective strategies to support the ongoing SADC mission in DR Congo and the diplomatic efforts under Angola with the aim of ending the conflict.

She noted with great concern the insecurity in Eastern DR Congo because of the armed groups, still causing deaths, obstructing the provision of humanitarian aid and loss of properties, a situation that continues to displace civilians.

President Samia urged SADC countries to put into place strong systems for monitoring and implementing resolutions approved by various regional organisations, including those of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

She appealed to participants to come up with resolutions that will encourage efforts of achieving lasting peace in the SADC region and ensure commitment to bring sustainable peace and security.

According to the United Nations (UN), the conflict has been a source of destabilisation, causes of deaths and displacement of more than six million people.