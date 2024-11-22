Eritrea: National Antimicrobial Awareness Week Campaign

20 November 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

National Antimicrobial Awareness Week Campaign, organized jointly by the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Marine Resources as well as Land, Water & Environment launched yesterday at the NCEW Headquarters in Asmara.

Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, representing the Minister of Health, and Mr. Amanuel Negassi, representing the Minister of Agriculture, highlighted that this initiative will significantly contribute to coordinating efforts to curb the growing resistance to medicines and antibiotics. They also noted that the campaign will serve as a foundation for developing effective control mechanisms.

The officials emphasized the importance of implementing the 2021-2025 strategic plan which aims to reduce resistance to medicines and antibiotics.

During the event, several papers were presented, including: "Understanding and Use of Antibiotic Medicines by the Public," "Preliminary Study on the Stages of Antibiotic Medicine Resistance," and "Antibiotic Medicine Resistance: Its Seriousness, Consequences, and Control Initiatives."

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the topics presented and made various recommendations, including the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders, sustaining awareness-raising activities, and conducting national research to establish a preliminary understanding of the situation.

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Amina Nurhussein, Minister of Health, called for the strengthened participation of all relevant institutions and partners to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

