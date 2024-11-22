Eritrea: Edwardo Araya - Celebrating Four Decades of Artistic Works

interview

Edwardo Araya is a seasoned painter, editor, sculptor, and graphic designer. Over the years, he has dignified the posters and animated logos dedicated to Independence Day celebrations.

Tell us about your childhood.

I grew up in Gezabanda, Asmara. Due to the oppression and cruelty of the Ethiopian occupationist régime, I quit my high school studies in engineering at Istituto Technico Vittorio Botego, leaving behind a guaranteed scholarship, and joined the liberation struggle. After taking the required military training, I was assigned to the 51st Brigade and served there till I sustained a severe injury on my hip. Then, I was reassigned to the Ordnance Department along with 60 freedom fighters with similar injuries.

Did you have knowledge of painting before you joined the EPLF?

After the strategic withdrawal of our forces to the base area, the departments of the EPLF were reorganized. And I was selected by the group of artists because of my educational background. Though I knew nothing about art, as soon as we were assigned, we were told to start work immediately. We had to produce paintings for an exhibition to be seen by the people and fighters with disability. We used sticks as our brushes, carbon of used batteries as our black color, leaves as our green color, and many more. Regardless of the lack of materials, the show had to go on.

Can you elaborate on the relation between art and culture, history and values?

Through art, essential events, manners, values, heroism, and many more are transmitted to the existing and coming generations. Art becomes an instrument of this process. This instrument can sometimes be objective or subjective, which is why fine art differs from science.

When did you start working on mixing graphics and painting together?

It has to do with the professional education I had during the armed struggle. Working at the News Department in 1982, my comrades and I used to make graphic art in educational, political, and military journals, binders, and posters. Both are similar; the difference is where you want to focus and work on.

And how about the postcards you made?

At the New Year in 1994, I noticed people exchanging postcards, but their contents had nothing to do with our culture and customs. After doing research, I came up with postcards bearing traditional pictures like Mesob, Siwa, Himbasha, Gogo, and traditional instruments such as Wata, Krar and Kebero. The public's response was rather positive and encouraging. With the introduction of text messages and others, the postcards may now be less popular. Some people still need to work on it.

What do you think about merging art and technology?

The fact that it has highly facilitated the work is an undeniable truth. But the speed with which it is going is worrisome, especially AI. It is a debatable issue everywhere, including developed countries. If everything is taken over by AI, what is a human being to do? Together, we will see where the road is going to take us.

You used to give reviews concerning the production of films, music clips, and videos in our country. What was the reason for it?

The effect of anything in a motion picture on people is unimaginable. For instance, the influence of music clips on the youth is immense. Music clips are the outcome of many professions. The reviews were given to share authentic and professional advice as well as to avoid unnecessary costs, time, materials, and others. Back then, there was a reviewing committee. There were eight of us. We used to see a film individually and together and then give it a grade point. The reviews used to be published in the national newspaper and given to the concerned parties.

Why is ethics important in the art industry?

As I pointed out earlier, the influence of art in society, and the youth in particular, is huge. This makes the role of ethics in our art very crucial. The youth tend to practice new things they see, which is good. But this reminds us that in producing works of art we have to be careful not to dishonour our culture and values.

Though art is, in its very nature, progressive and develops new ideas, it shouldn't be at the expense of undermining our values. Extensive work should be done to keep and transmit our main ethical pillars from generation to generation. The main elements that should be paid attention to are actors, singers, and models.

You also produce logos. What skills does it require, and how many have you produced?

My first two logos were done using offline analog. The first one was for the Eri-Bus company, and the other was a new logo for our national television. There are two types of logos - one that you create by yourself and another done with the help of an analog template. As the existing template does not fit our culture and situation, I try to develop my own as much as possible. With thirty years of experience, I can only answer your second question by saying many! Making a logo requires a reasonable and adequate experience with graphics. Another thing that I am sure of is a lot of effort and patience.

What exhibitions have you participated in, and what awards have you won?

From 1978 until the past few years, I have participated in numerous exhibitions in the country and abroad. In 2000, I participated at a national festival and won the Raimoc award. And in subsequent festivals, I won two times.

The biggest one was China's Expo Festival, which the Ministry of Trade and Industry organized under the theme "Better city, better life." I prepared 80 panels in nine months. Eighteen million visited the Eritrean pavilion, and we received three crystal awards.

In 2015, there was an international expo in Milano, Italy, under the theme "Feed the Planet, Energy for Life". It took me three years to present 60 pictures in 3D exhibited at the expo hall. The pictures were about our nation's nutritious food.

What is success and failure to you?

Both, equally, are experience and education for me.

A film that you admire most?

Titanic.

Video clip?

Thriller.

Painting?

Mona Lisa. I had the opportunity to see the painting in person.

Upcoming projects?

We might meet at a big artistic exhibition titled "Ethnographic Ornaments and Decorations" in the near future.

Thank you for your time, Edwardo.

* Translated from Menesey Magazine November 2024 Issue.