South Africa: Yaz Plus Birth Control Pills Recalled in South Africa Over Packaging Error

A serious packaging error has led to an immediate recall of a specific batch of Yaz Plus birth control pills in South Africa.

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer and the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) have recalled a batch of the popular Yaz Plus contraceptive pill due to packaging errors. A mix-up could compromise the efficacy of the birth control pill.

The affected packs contain 24 light orange hormone-free tablets and 4 pink film-coated hormone tablets, instead of 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets.

The public is advised to verify the batch number of their current tablet packs, stop taking them, return them to their pharmacist, and consult a healthcare professional if they are affected.

SAHPRA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, said that the recall is a necessary action to protect the public from the possible inefficacy of the affected batch. "We urge members of the public who are in possession of YAZ PLUS Batch No. WEW96J to discontinue use and to return the packaging to their pharmacists for a replacement with a pack from an unaffected batch or a refund," said Dr Semete-Makokotlela.

In a statement, Bayer said "the root cause for the mix-up of tablets in the packaging has been identified and corrective measures have been taken".