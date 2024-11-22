South Africa: Bayer Recalls Yaz Plus Contraceptives Due to a Quality Issue

22 November 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Bayer, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has recalled faulty Yaz Plus birth control pill packs.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has reported a quality issue concerning batch WEW96J, which was distributed between 9 and 24 November 2023.

The issue involves an incorrect arrangement of tablets within some packs, which may affect the efficacy of this batch.

"Instead of containing 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four orange hormone-free tablets, the affected packs contain 24 light orange hormone-free tablets and four pink film-coated hormone tablets.

"SAHPRA is collaborating with the manufacturer, Bayer, to ensure a speedy recall," the statement read.

SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, stated that the recall is necessary to protect the public from the affected batch's potential ineffectiveness.

"We urge members of the public who have Yaz Plus batch number WEW96J to discontinue use and to return the packaging to their pharmacists for a replacement with a pack from an unaffected batch or a refund," she urged consumers.

Women using this contraceptive are advised to check the batch number of their current tablet packs, discontinue use, return affected packs to their pharmacist, and consult their healthcare professional.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.