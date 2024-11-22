South Africa: Bayer Recalls Yaz Plus Contraceptives Due to a Quality Issue

Bayer, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has recalled faulty Yaz Plus birth control pill packs.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has reported a quality issue concerning batch WEW96J, which was distributed between 9 and 24 November 2023.

The issue involves an incorrect arrangement of tablets within some packs, which may affect the efficacy of this batch.

"Instead of containing 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four orange hormone-free tablets, the affected packs contain 24 light orange hormone-free tablets and four pink film-coated hormone tablets.

"SAHPRA is collaborating with the manufacturer, Bayer, to ensure a speedy recall," the statement read.

SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, stated that the recall is necessary to protect the public from the affected batch's potential ineffectiveness.

"We urge members of the public who have Yaz Plus batch number WEW96J to discontinue use and to return the packaging to their pharmacists for a replacement with a pack from an unaffected batch or a refund," she urged consumers.

Women using this contraceptive are advised to check the batch number of their current tablet packs, discontinue use, return affected packs to their pharmacist, and consult their healthcare professional.