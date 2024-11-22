South Africa: Police Continue to Stamp Authority Through Disruptive Operations This Festive Season

press release

HOOPSTAD — With the Safer Festive Season operations in full swing, the Lejweleputswa District Junior Management Core conducted a Disruptive Operation on Thursday, 21 October 2024 at Hoopstad and Bultfontein respectively.

The operation commenced in Hoopstad were several arrests were made and on the same day members proceeded with their crime combating duties in Bultfontein.

During this operation the Lejweleputswa JMC stamped authority and managed to secure arrests for various offences.

Five suspects were arrested for drug related offences, fourteen for contravention of the liquor Act, two arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, one arrested for Rape, one for defeating the ends of justice and one suspect for contravention of the Immigration Act. Furthermore, twelve unlicensed liquor outlets were closed.

The following items were seized 17 Cellphones, 1 Dell Laptop and cash to the amount of R177-00.

The Safer Festive Season operations will continue and ensure more police visibility by placing more boots on the ground during this season.