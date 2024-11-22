South Africa: Operation Shanela in Lwandle and Lingelethu West Proves Successful

press release

Efforts to eradicate the prevalence of drugs and illegal firearms through the deployment of members attached to Operation Shanela proved to be successful with the arrest of two suspects in Lwandle and Lingelethu West respectively on charges of dealing in drugs and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Members who performed crime prevention duties in support of operation Shanela spotted a suspicious male on the corners of Mew Way and Bongani Street in Lingelethu West just after midnight in the early hours of this morning, Friday, 22 November 2024. The members approached a suspicious vehicle and ensued with a search during which they discovered a firearm with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

They subsequently arrested a 47-year-old male for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's court on the mentioned charges, once charged.

Meanwhile on Thursday, 21 November 2024, members deployed in Lwandle followed up on information of a suspected drug house which led them to a premises in 16th Street, Broadway, Lwandle where they ensued with a search. The members discovered tik packaged in different quantities, a scale and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of illicit drug dealings.

The members arrested a 46-year-old male for dealing in drugs who is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrates' Court, once charged.