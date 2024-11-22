South Africa: SAPS Bids Farewell to Veteran Vhembe District Vispol Commander, Colonel Rudzani Patricia Rakhadani

press release

THOHOYANDOU — The South African Police Service on Thursday, 21 November 2024, held a heartfelt and poignant farewell ceremony for Colonel Rudzani Patricia Rakhadani, the outgoing Visible Policing Commander of the Vhembe District in Limpopo. The event, which took place at the Nandoni Riverview in Thohoyandou, marked the culmination of a remarkable and dedicated career in law enforcement. It was attended by a range of distinguished figures, from SAPS senior leadership to local community representatives, each of whom came to honour her legacy.

Colonel Rakhadani's farewell was not just a simple retirement celebration; it was a moment to reflect on her decades of unwavering commitment to policing, leadership, and community service.

Notably, the ceremony saw participation from SAPS members at various levels of command, as well as traditional authorities, representatives from the District Municipality, the University of Venda, local community policing forums, various organizations and government entities.

Among the many tributes, former Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Sengani, shared a touching recollection of how he had mentored Rakhadani early in her career, underscoring her discipline, determination, and growth over the years. The Vhembe District Commissioner Major General Eddie Van Der Walt also described her as a veteran who demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership.

The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, delivered a powerful speech, highlighting Colonel Rakhadani's ability to orchestrate and spearhead key events as well as ceremonies with an unparalleled sense of grace and purpose. This skill, she noted, went beyond just event planning, it was a manifestation of Rakhadani's broader contribution to fostering unity and belonging within the ranks of SAPS. As she concluded, Lieutenant General Hadebe thanked Colonel Rakhadani for her infectious enthusiasm and remarkable ability to raise others around her. She emphasized that the farewell function would continue to inspire other officers to always strive for excellence and ethical conduct in the execution of their duties.

The farewell also had, celebratory moments, including a performance by a "Madress team", led by Vhembe District's 2024 Queen and King, Sergeants Tshikosi and Mutswaletswale. This was followed by a heartfelt acknowledgment from Miss South Africa Disability Queen 2024, Mathilda Mamatseane, who praised Colonel Rakhadani's role in founding the SAPS beauty pageant in the District. The spirit of the day was further embodied in the ceremonial cutting of a retirement cake, a symbolic gesture of the passing of a baton.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Colonel Rakhadani's legacy within SAPS is deeply rooted in her leadership, her mentorship, and her unwavering dedication to service. Her career began at the Sibasa Training College and spanned numerous key leadership roles, including station commander positions in various areas such as Alldays, Tshamutumbu, Tshaulu, Malamulele and Phalaborwa. These positions laid the groundwork for her eventual appointment as Vispol Commander for the Vhembe District in 2022, a role she held with distinction. Throughout her career, Rakhadani earned numerous accolades, including recognition as the first female Area Communicator and several awards for her exceptional performance in crime prevention and station leadership.

Colonel Rakhadani's influence extended beyond the professional sphere. She was instrumental in founding the Venda Police Choir and spearheading cultural initiatives, such as traditional dance programs and beauty pageants, that brought the SAPS closer to the community and showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Vhembe region. Her personal commitment to service and excellence earned her recognition as the Best Vispol Employee in SAPS Limpopo in 2021, as well as the prestigious "Movers and Shakers" award from the Provincial Commissioner in 2023.

In her farewell address, Colonel Rakhadani reflected on the values that had guided her through a long and illustrious career. She spoke of discipline, loyalty, and respect for family, colleagues, and community as the cornerstones of her success. She also offered words of encouragement to the younger generation, urging them to pursue their dreams with determination, no matter the obstacles they might face along the way. Colonel Rakhadani concluded by stressing the need to build and maintain relations with stakeholders which has been a key factor in her decorated years of service.