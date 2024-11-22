South Africa: Suspect Convicted for Murder of King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipal Traffic Officer

22 November 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

EASTERN CAPE — The Mthatha High court convicted Siphesonke Goloshe (36) on 21 November 2024 for murder of a traffic officer. Goloshe's conviction came after he was arrested by the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks on 14 October 2024 where he made his first court appearance on 17 October 2024 and was remanded in custody ever since his arrest.

It is alleged that on 10 October 2022 at approximately 12:00, Daniel Sabelo Mxoli (61) the traffic officer from King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality was on duty controlling the traffic at Sutherland street in Mthatha. The victim while performing his duties, Goloshe came driving a Toyota Tazz disobeyed victim's instructions to stop. The accused drove passed traffic lights reportedly pulled over next to the shop not far from where the victim was working. Thereafter, Goloshe alighted from his vehicle holding a 9mm pistol in his hand approached the victim, and he reportedly fired two gun shots to the victim. The victim succumbed to bullet wounds and died on the scene. Subsequently the suspect fled the scene. A murder case docket was opened and later handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

On the same day a manhunt was launched where the suspect was traced and his vehicle was found at his sister's house. An intensive investigation by the investigating team of the Hawks ensued which led to the arrest of the accused on 14 October 2024. He appeared before the Mthatha Magistrate's court on 17 October 2024 and he was remanded in custody ever since his arrest. Goloshe made several court appearances in an attempt to be granted bail, but all in vain until his conviction by the Mthatha High court on 21 November 2024.

The matter was remanded to 26 November 2024 for arguments and sentencing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.