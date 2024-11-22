South Africa: Suspect Convicted for Murder of King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipal Traffic Officer

press release

EASTERN CAPE — The Mthatha High court convicted Siphesonke Goloshe (36) on 21 November 2024 for murder of a traffic officer. Goloshe's conviction came after he was arrested by the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks on 14 October 2024 where he made his first court appearance on 17 October 2024 and was remanded in custody ever since his arrest.

It is alleged that on 10 October 2022 at approximately 12:00, Daniel Sabelo Mxoli (61) the traffic officer from King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality was on duty controlling the traffic at Sutherland street in Mthatha. The victim while performing his duties, Goloshe came driving a Toyota Tazz disobeyed victim's instructions to stop. The accused drove passed traffic lights reportedly pulled over next to the shop not far from where the victim was working. Thereafter, Goloshe alighted from his vehicle holding a 9mm pistol in his hand approached the victim, and he reportedly fired two gun shots to the victim. The victim succumbed to bullet wounds and died on the scene. Subsequently the suspect fled the scene. A murder case docket was opened and later handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

On the same day a manhunt was launched where the suspect was traced and his vehicle was found at his sister's house. An intensive investigation by the investigating team of the Hawks ensued which led to the arrest of the accused on 14 October 2024. He appeared before the Mthatha Magistrate's court on 17 October 2024 and he was remanded in custody ever since his arrest. Goloshe made several court appearances in an attempt to be granted bail, but all in vain until his conviction by the Mthatha High court on 21 November 2024.

The matter was remanded to 26 November 2024 for arguments and sentencing.