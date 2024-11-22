Kenya: Ruto Challenges National Defence University to Invest in Specialised Training

Nairobi — President William Ruto has challenged the National Defence University-Kenya to invest in specialised training in defence, security and strategy to confront emerging threats.

The President urged the university to invest in specialised training that will help tackle emerging security threats, and make the country and Eastern Africa region more secure and stable.

He pointed out that the global security landscape is fast-changing in the wake of multifaceted, complex and high-tech technologies.

Consequently, President Ruto, said it is crucial that the university moves with urgency to establish itself as a hub of security-related research and innovation and thus consolidate Kenya's military capabilities.

"Cyber-security, artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and advanced data systems must become fundamental pillars of our national defence strategy," the President said.

He added: "There can no longer be any doubt that, in the 21st Century, technology underpins all defence strategies."

President Ruto made the remarks during the second graduation ceremony at the university's grounds in Lanet, Nakuru County.

At the same time, the President asked the university to work with county governments in the fight against climate change.

He told the university to collaborate with the devolved governments to strengthen their preparedness and effectiveness in crisis response, with a particular focus on addressing climate-related disasters.

"In today's interconnected world, risks and threats easily escalate into global crises and disasters. However, our collective and individual security can be significantly enhanced through partnerships and strategic alliances," President Ruto pointed out.

He said challenges such as climate change, transnational crime, cross-border terrorism and instability driven by economic crises often transcend borders.

The President pointed out that Kenya's security depends on the strength of our collaborative frameworks with regional neighbours and global allies.

He noted that fostering dynamic and responsive partnerships that promote mutual respect and inclusive prosperity calls for strategic capacity that needs to be developed.

He said collaboration must be expanded to include a broader range of professionals and organisations, enhancing the collective capability to address emerging security threats.

President Ruto challenged the graduating class and the entire student body to lead in the adoption and deployment of transformative technologies not only for national defence, but also to drive economic growth, modernise infrastructure and uplift society.

He noted that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda offers the university opportunities to channel Kenya's young talent into emerging fields, fostering innovation and contributing to national development.

"As digital natives, our youth hold the key to transforming productivity through technology, and the university should collaborate with government ministries and agencies to harness this potential," the President said.

He said Kenya recognises that the citizens are the cornerstone of national security, noting that an effective defence strategy relies on the contributions of skilled, ready and ethical personnel.

"I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that our defence forces receive the training, equipment and support they need to excel," he said.

Meanwhile, President Ruto listed two assignments to the Defence University of Kenya. He tasked the institution to work with other universities to examine matters relating to the youth.

The programme would aim at giving emphasis on the place of parents, family, society and religion in bringing up morally upright patriotic citizens.

"This way, we can better understand the breakdown that leads young people into committing femicide, the

moral challenge in families where members end up being threats to themselves and where society has adopted a defiant belligerent posture," he said.

On the second assignment, President Ruto asked the institution to find out the place of fake news and its impact on governance.

He cautioned that fake news' challenges include misinformation and disinformation of the public. The phenomenon has led to a situation where it is difficult to know what is true.

"What is the place of fake news, social media and the advent of misinformation, disinformation? What effect does fake news have on public understanding, governance and public trust in institutions that are supposed to be responsible for governance?" the President asked.

He said such issues were important and required discourse and intellectual interrogation to provide understanding so that the country can chart a proper pathway.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Soipan Tuya (Defence), Julius Ogamba (Education), Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri and Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Jimson Mutai, among others.

