Sudan: U.S. Politicians Aim to Block UAE Arms Deal Over Sudan Links

Washington — Two US Democratic lawmakers are pushing to block a $1.2 billion arms deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accusing the Gulf state of supplying weapons to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Sara Jacobs introduced resolutions earlier this week in the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, aiming to halt the deal. They argue that the Biden administration must certify that the UAE is not arming the RSF before allowing the sale to proceed.

"The UAE is an important partner, but the United States cannot sit idly by as it aids and abets the disaster in Sudan," Van Hollen said.

The Sudanese Armed Forces, activists, and various stakeholders have accused the UAE of fuelling Sudan's conflict by supplying weapons to the RSF, a claim supported by UN monitors but repeatedly denied by the UAE.

During the UN Security Council's 9,611th meeting in April, Sudan's Permanent Representative, El Harith Idriss Mohamed, directly alleged UAE involvement. In response, the UAE dismissed the accusations and evidence as "baseless allegations."

The UAE admitted to supplying arms to the RSF before the outbreak of the war, but denies sending any arms after April 15, 2023.

Jacobs, who visited Sudanese refugees in Chad, said, "The UAE is one of the biggest outside actors fuelling the violence in Sudan, and yet the U.S. is on the brink of selling the UAE another $1.2 billion in weapons that could end up in the hands of the RSF."

According to Reuters, the resolutions are unlikely to pass in Congress, where the UAE is seen as an important ally. To succeed, they would need approval from both chambers and to overcome a likely presidential veto.

Earlier in September, after two separate meetings between US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in Washington, President Biden officially recognised the UAE as a "major defence partner."

The Biden administration approved a potential $1.2 billion deal in October, including rockets and missiles made by the US company Lockheed Martin, which the two lawmakers are now seeking to block.

Van Hollen and Jacobs hope to pressure the UAE to cut ties with the RSF and draw attention to Sudan's worsening crisis.