Juba, South Sudan — South Sudanese authorities say a confrontation between the People's Defense Forces and personnel protecting former spy chief General Akol Koor has been resolved peacefully, with both sides reaching an agreement to prevent further conflict. Heavy gunfire echoed for about an hour Thursday night around Koor's residence in the Thongpiny neighborhood of Juba, creating panic and raising concerns the confrontation between the two sides might escalate.

Major General Lul Ruai Koang, a spokesperson for South Sudan People's Defense Force, told journalists that the gunfire resulted from a misunderstanding during an operation to relocate Koor to his secondary residence, as directed by President Salva Kiir.

"Let me make it very clear that he was not being effectively placed under house arrest," Koang said. "He was simply being told to relocate from Thongpiny to Jabal because of the presence of the security forces."

News agencies report that Koor has been under house arrest since early October when he was fired from the intelligence service. Government officials deny he has been under house arrest.

The gunfire left two servicemen dead, while two civilians were crushed by an armored vehicle, according to Koang. Two others, including a university student, sustained injuries and are receiving medical care.

Koor has since been moved to his residence in Jebel, accompanied by his wife, a single bodyguard, and a cook, under the protection of a senior officer. Authorities say the situation could have been much worse.

Army spokesperson Koang reiterated that Thursday's gunfire was not planned.

"Nobody had ordered for it," he said. "It was a misunderstanding, and as a result we are able to successfully resolve it without unnecessary more bloodshed."

"As South Sudanese, I don't like this kind of things, I heard too much shooting, and they told me it is next to my residence," said Steve (not his real name), a Juba resident.

Steve echoed the sentiments of many in Juba who were shaken by Thursday's events. Concerns over public safety have heightened, especially given the use of heavy weaponry in a residential area.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, particularly surrounding the decisions leading to the confrontation and the broader implications for governance and security. For now, the People's Defense Forces assures the public of its readiness to maintain stability.