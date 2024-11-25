Somalia: At Least 28 Somali Migrants Dead, Dozens Missing in Madagascar Boat Tragedy

A harrowing maritime disaster has struck off the northwestern coast of Madagascar, where two boats carrying Somali migrants capsized, leaving at least 28 dead and dozens more unaccounted for.

Survivors recount a perilous journey marked by desperation and tragedy as they attempted to reach Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.

Authorities confirmed that the migrants set sail from Somalia on November 2, embarking on a treacherous voyage to escape economic hardship and instability. The Madagascar Ports, Maritime, and Waterways Agency reported that one of the boats sank near the coastline.

At the same time, the other was found adrift, its passengers in a desperate fight for survival.

The two vessels, carrying 66 passengers, were reportedly unseaworthy and overloaded. Mechanical failures during the voyage left the boats stranded, vulnerable to the unforgiving sea. With no means of propulsion and limited supplies, the situation spiralled into a deadly disaster.

Survivors described horrific conditions, including days without food or fresh water, as they awaited rescue. Some perished from dehydration and exposure, while others were lost to the turbulent waters.

Local fishermen discovered one of the boats near Nosy Be, a popular tourist island. Their intervention, alongside Malagasy authorities, resulted in the rescue of 48 individuals. These survivors, many in critical condition, are now receiving medical attention at local health facilities.

Somalia's Ambassador to the African Union, Abdullahi Warfaa, confirmed the government's involvement in the rescue and recovery efforts. "We are closely coordinating with Malagasy authorities to identify victims and ensure survivors receive the necessary support," he said, adding that investigations are underway to confirm the identities of the deceased and survivors.

The ambassador acknowledged the broader challenge of irregular migration, which has seen thousands of Somalis and other African nationals risking their lives to seek refuge in Europe or nearby territories.

This latest tragedy underscores the persistent dangers faced by migrants undertaking perilous sea journeys. Each year, thousands of individuals from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia attempt crossings in overcrowded, poorly equipped boats. The Indian Ocean route to Mayotte, despite its risks, remains a favored passage for many seeking better opportunities or fleeing violence and instability.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that hundreds die annually in such crossings, with many bodies never recovered. This year alone, there have been numerous reports of capsized boats, with survivors detailing horrifying accounts of abuse by human traffickers, dire conditions at sea, and relentless exploitation.

The survivors rescued near Madagascar are among the fortunate few. For the 28 confirmed dead, and those still missing, this tragedy serves as yet another stern reminder of the price migrants pay in search of a better life.