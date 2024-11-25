Namibia: No Mpox Vaccines in Namibia As Angola Reports First Case

Amid reports of Angola's first confirmed case of mpox in its capital, Luanda, the Namibian government says the country currently has no vaccines for the viral disease.

This comes as cross-border migration continues at the Oshikango border, with citizens travelling back and forth between the two countries daily for trade and familial connections.

Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Ben Nangombe has confirmed the vaccine shortage.

"We do not have mpox vaccines in Namibia yet. Given the high demand for these vaccines after mpox was declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), most manufacturers are relying on WHO's classification of high-risk countries," he says.

Nangombe says the government is currently working towards obtaining vaccines for the country.

"Namibia has not been classified as a high risk country for mpox. We are working closely with entities of the United Nations to explore modalities on how best to gain access to these vaccines," Nangombe says.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed that a case of mpox has been reported in neighbouring Angola.

According to Nangombe, the infected individual is a Congolese national currently isolated in a specialised health facility in Luanda.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nangombe reassured the public that Namibia remains vigilant, with no confirmed mpox cases recorded within its borders to date.

"As of 18 November 2024, Namibia has collectively tested 38 patients from state and private health facilities and all results have been negative. We remain committed to ensuring that suspected cases are thoroughly investigated and managed for other illnesses if mpox is ruled out," Nangombe stated.

Nangombe said WHO declared mpox a PHEIC on 14 August, following a similar declaration by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on 13 August.

He added that these declarations underline the gravity of the outbreak, which continues to affect countries worldwide.

"Our isolation facilities are ready to accommodate suspected cases requiring hospitalisation and the health ministry is equipped to respond to public health emergencies like mpox," he said.

He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation which could lead to unnecessary panic.

"We will continue to provide accurate and timely updates on public health matters. We ask the public to rely on official sources such as the ministry and reputable health organisations for information," Nangombe said.