Uganda: Museveni Accused of Politicizing Prerogative of Mercy

A day after President Yoweri Museveni pardoned 19 convicted National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, lawyers have criticized the move, accusing the president of misusing his constitutional powers to suppress political dissent.

The 19 individuals had been convicted by the General Court Martial on charges of treachery and illegal possession of ammunition.

However, their release has drawn mixed reactions, with legal representatives alleging coercion and torture of suspects into pleading guilty to crimes they did not commit.

George Musisi, a lawyer representing the group, expressed relief over the release of the party members but decried the conditions under which their convictions were obtained.

"It is good to see them free, but this must not come after coercion and torture. These are charges they never committed," he stated.

Similarly, Eron Kiiza, another prominent lawyer, accused the government of politicizing the presidential prerogative of mercy, which is intended to promote justice and reconciliation, not to manipulate political opponents.

"This is a clear misuse of the president's powers. Forcing individuals to accept trumped-up charges to gain their freedom is a violation of justice," Kiiza argued.

While the 19 pardoned supporters have been freed, nine others who refused to plead guilty remain in detention.

Among them is Yasin Ssekitoleko, also known as "Machete," a butcher from Kawempe, and Patrick Mwase, a cinema hall attendant from Bweyogerere.

These individuals, aged 28 and 24 respectively, are accused of treachery and possessing illegal ammunition.

The government claims to have gathered sufficient evidence against the nine and has announced plans to proceed with their trial.

State Minister for Youth Balaam Barugahara denied allegations that the suspects had been coerced into accepting their charges, describing the claims as unfounded.

"No one is forced to accept crimes they did not commit. The president's pardon is exercised within the confines of the law, and accusations of abuse of power are baseless," Barugahara said.

The lawyers insist that the release of the 19 NUP supporters should not overshadow concerns about the justice system's fairness.

They argue that the continued detention of the remaining nine individuals highlights the ongoing challenges faced by political opponents in Uganda.

As the trial for the remaining NUP supporters looms, opposition leaders and human rights advocates are calling for transparency and fairness in the judicial process, while demanding accountability for alleged abuses during the arrests and convictions.

The situation remains a contentious issue, with critics warning against the politicization of the judicial system and the constitutional powers entrusted to the president.