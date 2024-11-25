Uganda: Winnie Byanyima Rules Out Presidential Ambitions

Winnie Byanyima, wife of opposition leader Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, has dismissed speculation about her running for the presidency of Uganda, stating that her current focus remains on advocating for justice for her husband.

Speaking at a press briefing, Byanyima emphasized that leading Uganda is not merely occupying a seat but fulfilling an immense responsibility.

"The presidency is not a title--it is a role. It's an awful task to lead this country given the challenges we face," she said.

Byanyima outlined several pressing issues Uganda must address, including restoring public trust in leadership, tackling deep-seated divisions, and reducing high poverty levels.

She further highlighted the depletion of natural resources and the rising unemployment among youth as critical challenges.

"Leading this country requires rebuilding trust, which has been eroded over time. It's a very challenging job. While I am capable of doing it, my energy is currently directed at fighting for my husband's justice," Byanyima added.

Her remarks come amidst mounting public and political pressure surrounding Dr. Besigye's detention and ongoing legal battles. Byanyima's steadfast commitment to her husband and advocacy for human rights has won her widespread respect among supporters of the opposition.

While she ruled out a presidential bid, Byanyima reiterated her dedication to fostering justice and equality, urging Ugandans to continue striving for a better future.