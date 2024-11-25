Uganda/Tanzania: Janet Museveni Calls for Unity As Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania Gear Up to Host 2027 Afcon

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, has called for unity and transparency as Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania prepare to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

In a post on her X account, Kataaha expressed confidence in the region's ability to shine on the continental stage, emphasizing teamwork and a shared purpose.

"This is our chance to inspire," Kataaha wrote. "Uganda and East Africa will shine on the continental stage. Together, we will make history."

The minister also commended Uganda's Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for their commitment to delivering a successful tournament, praising their dedication as a testament to Uganda's readiness and solidarity with its regional partners.

The 2027 AFCON will mark the first time the tournament is co-hosted by three nations, a milestone for East Africa.

Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania are also set to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2025, further solidifying the region's reputation as a rising force in African football.

Hosting these tournaments is expected to boost infrastructure development, tourism, and regional cooperation.

The governments of the three nations have pledged significant investments in stadium renovations, transportation networks, and accommodation facilities to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

"This is a proud moment for Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania," Kataaha said. "Together, we are making history as the first region to co-host this prestigious tournament."

Preparations are already underway, with Uganda focusing on upgrading facilities like Mandela National Stadium in Kampala and other regional venues.

The government has called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure the tournaments leave a lasting legacy for Ugandan football and the region at large.

AFCON 2027 is anticipated to draw millions of fans and global attention to East Africa, providing an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the region's rich culture, hospitality, and love for football.