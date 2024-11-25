Uganda: COP29 Adopts Baku Workplan to Elevate Voices of Indigenous Peoples, Local Communities in Climate Action

COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, resolved to elevate the role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in global climate action with the adoption of the Baku Workplan and the renewal of the Facilitative Working Group's (FWG) mandate under the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform (LCIPP).

"This decision underscores the leadership of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in addressing the climate crisis," noted Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change. "Their voices and knowledge systems are vital for transformational climate action."

Developed through consensus, the Baku workplan prioritizes bridging indigenous knowledge systems with modern science, enhancing indigenous participation in climate dialogues and embedding indigenous values into climate policies.

The workplan outlines six collective approaches, including regional engagements, "seventh-generation" roundtables, and strategic collaboration with UNFCCC bodies.

Implementation will begin in 2025 with a workshop involving new FWG members to ensure continuity.

"The Baku Workplan provides a structured path to honor the contributions of Indigenous Peoples and local communities," said an FWG representative. "It's a step toward ensuring inclusivity in global climate governance."

A 2024 FWG report highlighted barriers such as language limitations and misaligned membership transitions. In response, COP29 invited Parties to offer simultaneous interpretation in non-UN languages to reflect linguistic diversity better.

The decision also introduces staggered FWG membership terms to preserve institutional memory.

"These measures ensure that institutional knowledge is maintained and that transitions don't disrupt progress," explained an FWG member.

The FWG will implement the workplan in a gender-responsive and collaborative manner, with a progress review set for 2027. This review will inform the next LCIPP workplan (2028-2031).

"The renewal of the FWG's mandate signifies the global community's commitment to weaving Indigenous knowledge and leadership into climate action," remarked Stiell.

By adopting the Baku Workplan, COP29 reaffirms its dedication to an inclusive approach that amplifies the voices of indigenous people and local communities. This commitment ensures that their invaluable perspectives contribute to shaping policies that address the climate crisis holistically and equitably.

As global climate action moves forward, the insights and leadership of indigenous people and local communities will remain central to achieving inclusive, sustainable outcomes.