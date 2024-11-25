Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns Justice Kisakye's Exile, Calls for Judicial Independence

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has decried the exile of Lady Justice Esther Kisakye, alleging it underscores the worsening state of judicial independence under President Museveni's government .

Kyagulanyi described Justice Kisakye's ordeal as a "stark indictment" of the government, accusing it of orchestrating harassment following her dissenting judgment during the 2021 presidential election petition.

The petition, which challenged Museveni's re-election, was dismissed by the majority of the Supreme Court justices, but Kisakye dissented.

"We all remember how [Chief Justice] Owiny-Dollo confiscated her file and denied her the opportunity to read her ruling. They switched off the lights and air-conditioning, forcing her to deliver her judgment alone in the dark, hot tent outside," Kyagulanyi stated.

Kisakye allegedly faced intimidation, withdrawal of entitlements, and threats to her life.

Despite applying for early retirement, the president reportedly blocked her access to retirement benefits by rejecting her application.

"Her ordeal shows the urgent need to reclaim judicial independence," Kyagulanyi emphasised.

According to Radio Network (URN), Kisakye is currently living in exile, fearing for her safety.

A series of emails from the Washington-based law firm Covington & Burling LLP highlight her precarious situation.

The network revealed that Kisakye received reports of imminent threats, including one from a purported member of a Ugandan security agency in July 2023.

These materials, addressed to international human rights organizations, outline efforts to raise awareness about her plight and mobilize support.

Kisakye's troubles began in 2021 when she dissented from the majority decision on Kyagulanyi's petition.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and other justices dismissed the case on procedural grounds, refusing to admit new evidence.

Kisakye accused Owiny-Dollo of suppressing her constitutional right to deliver a minority judgment, which she eventually read alone after retrieving a duplicate copy of her ruling.

Following this incident, Kisakye faced a series of retaliatory actions, including the removal of her administrative duties, denial of leave and medical benefits, and false accusations of neglecting her judicial responsibilities.

In April 2021, the Judicial Service Commission initiated an inquiry into her conduct. Subsequently, her salary and benefits were suspended for two and a half months. Efforts to resolve her grievances through internal processes yielded no results, prompting her to file multiple constitutional petitions.

In February 2023, the Judicial Service Commission recommended that a tribunal investigate Kisakye for alleged misconduct.

Kisakye responded by filing petitions to quash the commission's findings and challenge the tribunal's appointment.

However, her cases have not been scheduled for hearings, which she attributes to political sensitivities within the judiciary.

In July 2023, Kisakye submitted her resignation to President Museveni, citing constitutional violations and administrative harassment. The president rejected her resignation, claiming it would interfere with the commission's inquiry.

Despite this, Kisakye has not been assigned any judicial duties, leaving her in limbo.