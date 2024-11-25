Somalia: Rising Floodwaters From Shabelle River Displace Villages Near Beledweyne

Floodwaters from the Shabelle River have inundated multiple areas north of Beledweyne over the past two days, sparking fears of widespread devastation across the Hiiran and Middle Shabelle regions.

The villages of Deefow, Qooqane, and Lafoole have been submerged, forcing residents to flee and destroying large swathes of farmland that were set for harvest.

Local reports indicate the scale of destruction is catastrophic.

Mohamed Abdullahi, a farmer from Qooqane, 16 kilometers from Beledweyne, described the dire situation. "The people were displaced by the floods and fled to the mountains.

The floodwaters completely washed away my farm and others. There are no fields left," he said.

Flooding in Beledweyne has become an annual calamity, aggravated by climate change and inadequate infrastructure along the Shabelle River.

Each year, the rising waters leave thousands homeless, cripple agricultural livelihoods, and trigger food insecurity.

In response, humanitarian organizations and local authorities are calling for urgent and long-term interventions.

Proposed measures include reinforcing riverbanks, introducing sustainable farming practices, and establishing comprehensive disaster management systems to prevent future crises.

The recurring floods highlight the region's vulnerability to climate shocks and the pressing need for strategic investments to safeguard lives and livelihoods.