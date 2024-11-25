Somalia Joins UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime

The Federal Government of Somalia has formally acceded to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), marking a pivotal step in its commitment to combating organized crime and enhancing global security.

The accession was officiated by Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi during a signing ceremony attended by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moallin, Chief Justice Baashe Yuusuf Ahmed, and other senior government officials.

UNTOC is the leading international framework addressing transnational organized crime. It is underpinned by three key protocols:

Preventing, suppressing, and punishing trafficking in persons, particularly women and children. Combating the smuggling of migrants by land, sea, and air. Addressing the illicit manufacturing and trafficking of firearms, their parts, and ammunition.

This milestone aligns Somalia with international standards in the fight against transnational crime while contributing to global peace and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Somalia's dedication to international collaboration, stating its commitment to fostering partnerships that strengthen governance and security worldwide.