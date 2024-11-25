Kenya: Gachagua Hints At Leading Mt Kenya Away From Bible-Wielding Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at plans to form a new political alliance ahead of Kenya's 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Murang'a on Sunday, Gachagua revealed ongoing consultations with religious leaders and like-minded political allies, adding that a formal announcement is expected in January.

"I am in talks with religious leaders and politicians. Come January, I will tell you what we have agreed on," Gachagua stated.

"Never again shall we find ourselves in the hole we are in."

Gachagua accused his former boss of betrayal and misleading the region in the lead-up to the 2022 general election.

The remarks come amid mounting calls from politicians aligned with Gachagua to establish a political vehicle for the 2027 elections, following his impeachment last month.

Gachagua became Kenya's first Deputy President to be impeached after the Senate upheld his removal on October 17, following an initial resolution by the National Assembly.

Since his ouster, the former DP has been vocal in his criticism of the government, accusing it of intimidation and harassment.

Earlier, Gachagua raised concerns about alleged surveillance by state agents, claiming that unmarked cars have been tailing him and monitoring his movements.

In a series of tweets, Gachagua detailed an incident involving a suspicious saloon car parked outside his Nairobi residence and allegedly following him to multiple locations.

He compared the alleged tactics to oppressive methods used by Kenya's past authoritarian regimes and expressed fear for his safety.