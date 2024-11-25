The latest report on femicides reveals that 60 percent of all female homicides are committed by an intimate partner or other family member.

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, November 25, the report Femicides in 2023: Global Estimates of Intimate Partner/Family Member Femicides by UN Women and UNODC reveals that femicide—the most extreme form of violence against women and girls—remains pervasive in the world.

Globally, 85,000 women and girls were killed intentionally in 2023. 60 per cent of these homicides -51,000- were committed by an intimate partner or other family member. 140 women and girls die every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes.

In 2023, Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicide, followed by the Americas and then by Oceania. In Europe and the Americas, most women killed in the domestic sphere (64 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively) were victims of intimate partners, while elsewhere, family members were the primary perpetrators.

"Violence against women and girls is not inevitable—it is preventable. We need robust legislation, improved data collection, greater government accountability, a zero-tolerance culture, and increased funding for women's rights organizations and institutional bodies. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, it is time for world leaders to UNiTE and act with urgency, recommit, and channel the resources needed to end this crisis once and for all", highlighted UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous.

"The new femicide report highlights the urgent need for strong criminal justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable, while ensuring adequate support for survivors, including access to safe and transparent reporting mechanisms," said Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC. "At the same time, we must confront and dismantle the gender biases, power imbalances, and harmful norms that perpetuate violence against women. As this year's 16 Days of Activism Campaign begins, we must act now to protect women's lives."

The 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action in 2025, coupled with the fast-approaching five-year deadline to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, presents a critical opportunity to rally all stakeholders to take decisive and urgent action for women's rights and gender equality. This includes ending impunity and preventing all forms of violence against women and girls.

16 Days of Activism:

Through the 16 Days of Activism campaign, UN Women will be calling to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action from decision-makers. This year we mark the 25th anniversary of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with an official commemoration event in New York on 25 November that will highlight best practices of investment to prevent violence against women, gaps and challenges and the way forward. A global social media campaign to speak up against gender-based violence has been launched using #NoExcuse and #16Days.