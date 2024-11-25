Zimbabwe: 3 Zanu-PF Provinces Plead With President to Continue Until 2030

ZANU PF Harare, Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces have reiterated calls for President Mnangagwa to lead the country until 2030, urging the ruling party's First Secretary to remain in office to finish ongoing projects that are designed to empower, industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe.

Addressing Zanu PF inter-district meetings in Zone 3 Kuwadzana and Zone 4 at the Harare provincial offices yesterday, the party's Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology, Cde Charles Tavengwa, said members should be guided by the constitution and be wary of infiltrators who are bent on creating divisions.

He outlined the resolutions which were presented and adopted at the Annual National People's Conference.

Cde Tavengwa said one of the major resolutions is that the term of office of President Mnangagwa be extended from 2028 to 2030. All the provinces, he said, adopted that resolution.

"It is now up to us as party members and the generality of Zimbabweans to see that the resolution is implemented if we want that term extended. It is now about how do we achieve that, is it by the amendment of the national constitution, if that has to be done so be it," said Cde Tavengwa.

Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa weighed in saying one of the key resolutions which came out of the conference was for President Mnangagwa to serve beyond 2028.

"The position is that the resolution was adopted at the conference. As Harare province, we will continue to humbly call on President Mnangagwa to accept the wishes of the people for him to serve beyond 2028.

"We have heard what has been said by the party's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, but we as President Mnangagwa's children are happy with his performance.

"We are excited by his leadership, and we continue to knock on his door, humbly requesting that he accepts our pleas to enable the process of amending the constitution to take place.

"The good thing though is that Cde Chinamasa indicated that it is possible to amend the constitution and therefore it is possible to act lawfully, and constitutionally to extend the term of office of the President or to come up with a legal mechanism that will allow the President to serve up to 2030," he said.

He said Harare Province has not shifted from that resolution.

Addressing an inter-district meeting in Chikomba yesterday, Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe said there was one resolution which cut across all the committee resolutions at the People's Conference, and that is President Mnangagwa should remain in office until 2030 and see his Vision 2030 coming to fruition.

"The thematic committee which presented on that was led by Cde Chinamasa and he presented the resolutions as they are.

"After he presented that, we did not see anyone, or people or organisations who objected to the resolutions which then means everyone at the conference was satisfied by all the resolutions including the 2030 one," said Cde Garwe.

"Our appeal is that you give the feedback as it is, not a distorted one. All the resolutions were adopted and this should be conveyed to people during inter-district meetings.

"The President said when his term is over, he will leave, he also said that he is a constitutionalist, yes, he is. This is according to the constitution. But let us not mix the constitution and vision. President Mnangagwa has a vision and he needs support, loyalty and endurance. The vision has a destination".

On Saturday, Zanu PF Masvingo Province insisted that President Mnangagwa should remain at the helm of the country until the year 2030 to see through his vision of propelling Zimbabwe into an empowered upper middle-income society.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa (second from right) deliver his keynote address while Zanu PF's Harare Provincial Chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa (right) District Coodinating Committie Zone 3 chairperson Ranganai Hlasera (second from left) and ZANU PF Women's League Secretary for External Relations Cde Betty Nhambu-Kaseke and other party officials follow proceedings during inter district party meeting in Kuwadzana Harare yesterday.- Picture: Memory Mangombe

Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Saturday, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa said the chorus for President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 was not dead.

"We will be taking our conference resolutions to the grassroots in the district because we are coming from our conference (Annual National People's Conference) and the top amongst the resolutions that we are taking to the grassroots is that President Mnangagwa should remain in office until 2030, that resolution was supported by all provinces (of the party) and that will be our number one resolution when we go to the people in the grassroots. We are saying as Masvingo province we are solidly behind President Mnangagwa's vision and we fully support that he remains in office until 2030," said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo, Cde Lovemore Matuke, called on party members to show loyalty to the party leadership.