Uganda: Lawyers Caution ULs Leadership Amid Power Struggle

The leadership of the ULS has come under intense scrutiny, with legal practitioners expressing fears that internal disputes could undermine the organisation's mandate to uphold the rule of law and democracy in Uganda.

Seasoned lawyers have cautioned that the power struggles and theatrics at the Uganda Law Society (ULS) may harm the country's democratic foundation and tarnish its record on the rule of law.

This warning follows the circulation of conflicting letters of suspension that have flooded social media platforms.

Conflicting Suspension Letters

The controversy began with the circulation of two contradictory letters regarding the society's leadership. In one letter, ULS Secretary-General Phillip Munaabi announced the suspension of ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde and his deputy, Anthony Asiimwe.

The decision, reportedly made without consulting key stakeholders, has sparked outrage among members of the legal fraternity.

The letter, verified as Munaabi's, quickly went viral on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Munaabi defended the suspensions as necessary to protect organisational integrity.

However, lawyers such as Steven Kalali have criticised the move, arguing that the procedural steps to remove the ULS President were not followed.

"The law governing the Uganda Law Society clearly outlines how a member--or the President, for that matter--ceases to be a member of the ULS," Kalali said.

He elaborated: "A member ceases to be part of the ULS when declared of unsound mind, which hasn't happened to Ssemakadde or Asiimwe; when declared bankrupt; if they resign; or when a vote of no confidence is passed by members of the ULS."

Kalali further alleged that the turmoil could be the result of internal sabotage driven by personal interests.

"Through an executive order, Ssemakadde barred the Attorney General and Solicitor General from being members of the Law Council. This could suggest that the conflict isn't just about Munaabi but also involves external forces, such as the Attorney General," Kalali added.

Politicised Legal Space

Joel Roy Mucunguzi, another lawyer, noted that disagreements in a politicised space like the ULS are almost inevitable.

He emphasised that Ssemakadde enjoys a popular mandate from a majority of voting advocates in the ULS and is likely to continue defending this mandate despite opposition.

"The spotlight is on the ULS. This is an opportunity for the council to use the attention to address issues such as unconstitutional laws and judicial practices that hinder rather than enhance access to justice," Mucunguzi said.

He added that the ongoing controversies provide a platform to highlight critical issues to a broader audience, including citizens affected by these challenges.

In a counter-response, a second letter--purportedly from Ssemakadde's faction and endorsed by the ULS executive committee--announced the suspension of Munaabi from his role as Secretary-General. Ssemakadde has called for a general assembly of ULS members on December 17, 2024, to address the crisis.

Former ULS President Weighs In

Former ULS President Pheona Wall Nabaasa condemned the unfolding drama, describing it as unprofessional and unbecoming of legal practitioners.

"Where do we get the moral authority to claim we are the crème de la crème when we act on knee-jerk reactions?" Ms Wall asked.

She urged the ULS to prioritise championing justice and addressing Uganda's pressing legal needs through dialogue and professionalism.

Leadership Style Under Scrutiny

Mr Ssemakadde's leadership has been a subject of contention since his election as ULS President under the slogan "Bang the Table, Back on Track." While his promise of reform was met with enthusiasm, his confrontational leadership style has drawn mixed reactions.

Critics point to his inflammatory remarks targeting key government officials, including Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, as contributing to divisions within the legal fraternity.

Kalali warned that these internal battles could erode public trust in the ULS and its ability to hold leaders accountable.

Meanwhile, Ms Wall remains optimistic, acknowledging the challenges of new leadership but calling for improved communication and adjustments to leadership styles. She stressed the need for the ULS to focus on its mission.

Tensions have escalated, with some lawyers speculating that the leadership disputes may be linked to external influences, including individuals aligned with government officials.

As the December 17 general assembly approaches, all eyes will be on the ULS to see whether it can resolve its internal wrangles and restore public confidence in its leadership and mission.