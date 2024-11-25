South Africa: City of Cape Town Condemns Intimidation of Water Debt Management Staff

The City of Cape Town has strongly condemned recent incidents of intimidation directed at water debt management staff while they are executing their duties.

This after videos have been circulating on social media, displaying individuals targeting City officials while in the line of duty.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said these videos spread misinformation about debt management processes, creating confusion and unnecessary division within its communities.

"The City does offer debt relief when residents qualify. However, in certain instances, debt management is required to sustain services. Targeting staff on the field infringes on their rights to a safe work environment and undermines the value of the essential services provided to all residents through the City's revenue management practices," the City of Cape Town said.

The statement further explained that some Water and Sanitation staff are tasked with providing comprehensive debt management functions, working alongside the Corporate Revenue Office to collect revenue, implement legally authorised debt collection practices and minimise debt for the City.

The City said debt management is done fairly and transparently, ensuring that all customers continue to have access to Water and Sanitation services.

The City added that it follows a strict response before debt management interventions are implemented, in line with the Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy.

Initially, a warning letter is delivered at the property or emailed to the customer, reflecting the amount due and arrears on the account. Residents are allowed to make representation to the City and enter into payment arrangements.

The City also keeps a record of all communication with a resident in the event that there are claims of no communication from the City to the respective resident.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, explained that if residents cannot settle their outstanding water bills in full, they are encouraged to enter into interest-free payment arrangements to avoid restrictions on services.

"Thereafter, if there are arrears on the account and no payment arrangement is in place, water supply is reduced to the free basic allocation of 6kl monthly - it is not completely cut off. A basic quantity of supply is maintained at residential properties until residents can enter into payment arrangements. Staff is available to assist with this process at any of the City's nearest walk-in centres," Badroodien said.

In instances where debt is being recovered and a resident may not have water at their property after debt interventions have been activated, they are encouraged to alert their local councillor. Badroodien said that these specific cases will be reported for investigation.

"However, staff and contractors have been issued strict instructions to ensure that a property is left with a restricted supply.

"We urge the public to refrain from acts of aggression towards our staff, who are simply doing their jobs. Law enforcement agencies have been engaged and perpetrators of violence or intimidation will face the appropriate legal consequences," Badroodien said.

To address the misinformation, the City emphasises that:

The processes carried out by the Debt Management teams aligns with legal and regulatory frameworks.

Assistance is available for customers in financial distress, including payment plans and indigent relief for qualifying households.

Any interruptions to services are undertaken as a last resort, after extensive efforts to engage with customers.

"We call on community leaders and residents to verify information from reliable City channels and to not be misled by unverified content on social media. The City remains committed to maintaining open communication and fostering trust with our residents," Badroodien said.