South Africa: Operation Shanela Continues to Squeeze the Space for Criminals to Operate in the Northern Cape Province

The multi-disciplinary weekly high density Operation Shanela enhanced efforts to curb crime as we celebrate the Festive Season period. Actions were executed across all five districts in the province to address priority crimes in hotspot areas.

These police actions and activities with the emphasis on High density operations commenced on Monday, 18 November 2024 until Sunday, 24 November 2024, included vehicle control points (VCP's), stop and searches, roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects, foot and vehicle patrols, compliance inspections and visits to farms and mines.

During the weekly safer festive season operations, 167 suspects were arrested for crimes such as illegal possession of ammunition, dealing in drugs, assault common and GBH, murder, possession of drugs, illegal dealing in liquor, robberies, attempted murder, burglaries, malicious damage to property and contravention of the Immigration Act.

40 VCP's (vehicle control points) and with roadblocks conducted across the province during which 2255 vehicles and 4323 persons were stopped and searched.

The police closed 15 unlicensed liquor premises. Compliance inspections were executed at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, and liquor premises, mines, farms, formal and informal businesses were also visited.

During the operations, the police confiscated a firearm, ammunition, dangerous weapons, thousands of litres of alcoholic beverages, drugs, and copper cables.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Koliswa Otola, assured the public that the police will be on high alert and the operations will continue unabatedly during the festive season period and beyond. It will be all hands on deck, leaving no one behind during this period and beyond.

She urged community members to make use of the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App when reporting criminal activities.