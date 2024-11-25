Egypt, Saudi Arabia Conclude 'Piercing Arrow 2024' Joint Exercise

24 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The joint Egyptian-Saudi military exercise "Piercing Arrow 2024" concluded successfully, marking a month-long collaboration between the Egyptian and Saudi Arabian armed forces, the Egyptian army announced on Sunday 24/11/2024.

The training was conducted in Egypt's Southern Military Zone and the operational theatre of the Southern Fleet in the Red Sea, with observers from several allied and friendly nations.

The Egyptian armed forces said in their statement that the "Piercing Arrow 2024" exercise underscored the depth of strategic cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, enhancing the readiness and interoperability of their armed forces.

The final phase of the exercise featured a symbolic "Friendship Jump" involving Egyptian and Saudi paratroopers.

Ground forces, special operations units, and supporting air forces executed a simulated operation to storm and neutralize a terrorist stronghold, showcasing exceptional precision and skill in both stationary and dynamic live-fire scenarios.

Naval and Air Force units collaborated in a coastal island assault simulation. Paratroopers conducted airborne jumps to secure beachhead positions while naval special forces carried out raids along the island's coastline.

Additional activities included training on visit and search operations, anti-submarine warfare drills, and live artillery fire exercises against surface targets, demonstrating superior accuracy and operational efficiency.

Lieutenant General Fahd bin Saud Al-Juhani, Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF); Major General Waleed Hammouda Awad, Assistant Minister of Defense and Commander of the Southern Military Zone; and senior military leaders from both nations attended the closing ceremony.

