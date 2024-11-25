Mozambique: Mondlane Accepts Nyusi Talks, But Not in Secret

Mondlane accepts Nyusi talks, but not secret negotiation - wants bigger, more open discussion

Venancio Mondlane Friday (22 Nov) accepted President Nyusi's Tuesday (19 Nov) invitation to the four presidential candidates to meet. But he said that the meeting will discuss "the issue of sovereignty and fundamental rights [which] is not the exclusive monopoly of political parties, and that all citizens" must be represented. He notes that Nyusi did not propose terms of reference, which leaves it open to the four invitees to do so. Mondlane's letter is on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-VM7 and an unofficial translation to English is on https://bit.ly/Moz-El-VM7-Eng

He proposes that 15 other individuals who have already "publicly raised various problems and challenges and presented possible solutions." This includes Archbishop João Carlos Nunes, Severino Ngoenha who had already proposed a similar meeting, Frelimo former judges Teodato Hunguana and João Trindade, author Paulina Chiziane, and civil society leaders João Mosca, Adriano Nuvunga and Quitéria Guirringane. He also says 8 state institutions such as the Constitutional Council and parliament should be represented. He also argues that the discussions must be reported to the press, at least with daily briefings; although some dialogues might be closed.

He stresses that he will only participate by video link. And he demands that all ongoing legal processes against him including orders for his arrest and blocking his bank accounts must be immediately cancelled. He also wants arrested protesters to be freed.

He proposes a 20 item agenda, starting with electoral justice and charging people who falsified election documents. It goes on to including changing the constitution, financial reform, and settlement of demands of professionals such as teachers, doctors, and judges.

