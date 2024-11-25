Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Must Stop Using Police 'Busy' Excuse to Block Demonstrations

opinion

In recent months, Lilongwe City Council has repeatedly resorted to the tired excuse of "police being too busy" to justify cancelling or obstructing planned demonstrations by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI). This flimsy rationale, often invoked at the last minute, only serves to undermine the fundamental democratic right to peaceful protest. It is becoming increasingly clear that this tactic is less about security and more about silencing dissent. The government and local authorities must stop hiding behind excuses and respect the right of citizens to peacefully assemble.

The right to protest is enshrined in Malawi's Constitution, a cornerstone of democracy that ensures citizens have a platform to express dissatisfaction and demand accountability. Time and again, CDEDI has attempted to exercise this right in the face of challenges--be it calling for the resignation of government officials over the ongoing fuel crisis or questioning the legitimacy of election processes. And time and again, these protests have been hindered by bureaucratic roadblocks or, more troublingly, by deliberate efforts to prevent them. Using the claim that the police are "too busy" as an excuse to stop protests is not only disingenuous; it is an attack on the very principles of democracy that the police are sworn to protect.

It is particularly concerning that these interruptions happen despite the fact that these demonstrations are largely peaceful, with organizers taking every effort to comply with public order regulations. The pattern is hard to ignore: protests are often blocked or postponed under the pretext of security concerns, yet there is rarely any genuine attempt to ensure that these events can go ahead in a safe and lawful manner.

If Lilongwe City Council and the police are truly committed to maintaining public order, then they should prioritize facilitating peaceful protests rather than obstructing them with bureaucratic excuses. Instead of using the police's purported "busy schedule" as an excuse, they should allocate resources to ensure these protests happen safely--allowing citizens to exercise their rights while also maintaining order.

Equally alarming is the growing threat of violence from individuals with pangas who have repeatedly targeted peaceful protestors. These thugs, often appearing in the midst of demonstrations, have one goal: to intimidate, threaten, and silence those who dare to voice opposition to the status quo. It is utterly unacceptable that, while authorities claim to be too busy to facilitate protests, they seem unable to protect citizens from this kind of violence. The presence of people armed with pangas on the streets is a glaring failure of law enforcement and a reminder that Malawi's commitment to peaceful assembly is still under threat.

No matter what form it takes--whether it's political interference, bureaucratic hurdles, or outright violence--the right to protest must be protected. The Constitution guarantees Malawians the right to speak out, to demand change, and to hold their government accountable. Those who seek to silence these voices by blocking protests or using violence to intimidate protestors are not only violating this sacred right--they are also undermining the very democracy they claim to defend.

It's time for Lilongwe City Council, the police, and the government to stop making excuses and start respecting the rights of the people. The demonstrations organized by CDEDI are not a threat to peace--they are a call for accountability, for transparency, and for a better Malawi. Any attempt to block these protests, whether through bureaucratic manipulation or violent intimidation, must be seen for what it is: an assault on democracy.

Malawians have a right to be heard. The authorities must stop standing in the way of that right and instead work to ensure that these demonstrations, and all others, are protected and allowed to proceed peacefully. If we truly value democracy, then we must defend the right to protest--not only with words, but with action.