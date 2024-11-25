Rwandan Young Women Cyclists Chasing 2025 World Championship Dream

Olivia Uwimbabazi is a young woman with aspirations as boundless as the horizon chasing a place in the UCI Road World Cycling Championship which will take place in Rwanda in September 2025.

At just 20, she is not only honing her skills in bicycle mechanics, but also setting her sights on the upcoming global cycling event in Kigali.

Organised in partnership with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the weeklong event promises to deliver spectacular competitions in both men and women, most specifically Women Under 23 race.

The inclusion of a separate Women Under 23 race for the first time in the championship history reflects a commitment to gender equality in the sport, a value Rwanda proudly champions according to Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships will feature a full week of competition, beginning with individual time trials (ITT) for both Women and Men Elite on Sunday, September 21.

The ITT course is dotted with several climbs (680m elevation for the Men Elite, 460m for Women Elite).

Uwimbabazi's cycling journey began amidst adversity. Orphaned at 14, she found herself shouldering the responsibility of caring for her four siblings, including her little sister Joyce, now aged 18.

Facing further challenges, she became a mother at just 15.

For her, being part of the 'Bike for Future Cycling Team', has been instrumental in reigniting her sense of purpose and hope.

The team is made up of 15 girls and runs practical training twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday thanks to the "Bike for Future" project, which places a distinct emphasis on empowering girls and young women in Bugesera and Gatsibo Districts

."I aspire to become a professional cyclist. This instills in me the belief that I am capable of achieving my future aspirations," Uwimbabazi told Times Sport.

Uwimbabazi, together with her team, are currently preparing for the World Cycling Championship and use this platform to advocate for girls and women's rights in making decisions for their future.

She is also training to be a bicycle mechanic.

Uwimbabazi is now focused on mastering the mechanics and gearing up for professional cycling.

Residing with their old grandmother, Uwimbabazi's brother, 13, steps in to lend a hand with childcare duties while she immerses herself in practical cycling training sessions.

This resilient family finds strength in unity, using cycling and vocational training to chart a course towards personal and economic empowerment, to ensure that their family's welfare is in good hands.

"As orphans, cycling unites us and provides a sense of belonging," she said.

The Bike for Future Cycling Team, to which Uwimbabazi belongs, has mainly aims to break gender stereotypes by raising community awareness about the potential of girls, as good as boys within the local community.

The team recently participated in the Youth Racing Cup 2024 at Amahoro Stadium Parking.

In addition to their athletic pursuits, Uwimbabazi is actively engaged in vocational studies, particularly in bicycle mechanics.

Despite her prematurely dropping out of school due to reasons associated with motherhood and orphanhood, vocational training has given her hope for self-sufficiency and a means to secure her family's future.

"The opportunity to acquire specialised skills is invaluable. It equips me with the tools to build a better future for myself and my family," she acknowledges.

Her cycling team has a bicycle shop, where they learn their practical bicycle mechanics and sell bicycles to the local communities. A bike costs between Rwf 60,000 and Rwf 150,000.

Cycling may arguably be a sport traditionally dominated by men, but a number of women venturing into the sport has been on a steady rise over the past few years.

Some women have disregarded gender stereotypes, emerging as outstanding performers in both local and international competitions as they keep leaving their mark on the sport.

As Rwanda, starting Monday, November 25, marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, with a call to empower girls and women while fighting gender stereotypes, young women have proven that, through their dedication and skill, cycling has no boundaries when it comes to gender, inspiring a new generation of female cyclists to follow their dreams and show their class on the global scene.