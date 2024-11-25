Kenya: Waiguru Calls for Formation of Special Police Unit to Deal With Femicide

Kirinyaga — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called for the formation of a special police unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other relevant agencies to deal with rising cases of femicide in the country.

While terming the femicide as the most extreme manifestation of violence against women, the Governor however said a long-term solution to the killings of women and girls must be found.

She said the widely-reported discovery of killings of women across the country are shocking and highlighted an ever-worsening national femicide crisis.

Speaking at St. Mary's ACK Church Ngariama in Gichugu Sub-County, during the thanksgiving service, the Governor said all government agencies must act fast to prevent further escalation of the killings.

"We thank the President because he has taken some action and we are also asking for a long-term solution to these issues and a comprehensive assessment of what going on in our society needs. The cause of these killings needs to be looked at so that we can reduce cases of femicide and gender cased violence," she said.

As Kenya marks the 16 days of gender activism, the governor said concerted efforts should be instituted to reverse the trend as well as ensuring the victims get justice.

"Gender-based violence has no place in our society, we are hoping during those 16 days of activism this coming week, we will have proposals and solutions that will give us a comprehensive plan that will provide us lasting solution to the femicide and gender-based violence," Waiguru said.

Recently the president tasked the Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki to reach out and facilitate collaborative, broad-based and multi-sectoral deliberations and recommend effective and radically affirmative actions within 6 months.