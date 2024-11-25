Uganda: Almost a Year Later, Police Yet to Arrest Any Suspect in Pastor Bugingo Shooting Case

Almost a year later, Police are still hunting for suspects who opened fire on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo's vehicle, leaving him injured but also killing his driver and bodyguard.

In a January, 2 incident, unknown gunmen said to be travelling on a motorcycle opened fire on Bugingo's vehicle at around 9pm at Bawalakata Junction along National Housing Road, in Namungoona zone 2 in Lubaga division.

Unfortunately, Bugingo bodyguard, Corporal Richard Muhumuza attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) was killed.

According to police, the shooters fled the scene using the motorcycle. Bugingo would later drive to Mulago National Referral Hospital where his bodyguard was pronounced dead.

On Monday, when asked to comment about the stage at which investigations have reached Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said they have not had any headway.

He said investigators are still searching for the shooters.

Earlier this year, Police preliminary investigations indicated that the gun used in Pastor Bugingo's shooting was the same used in the murder of vlogger, Isma Tusuubira also known as Isma Olaxxes.

Asked whether police had followed leads from this gun to help in investigations, Rusoke said they have not got anything tangible .

"Some breakthrough may have been made in correlation of the firearm used in the shooting of Pastor Bugingi and late Isma Olaxxes but nothing tangible. It is still work in progress until when we make significant breakthroughs and that is a when we will give you a complete brief," he said.

Following the shooting, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is close friends with Pastor Bugingo asked security agencies to swiftly investigate the matter so that culprits are brought to book.

"Once again, we urge the law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate and bring these criminals to justice. Who are these criminals? Is it ADF or some other shadowy group? We need answers to these questions. This is the second attack on our supporters in the last 8 months and no offender has been brought to book yet. The case of the cold-blooded murder of Isma Olaxess is still unresolved. Once again we thank God that Pastor Bugingo survived this heinous attack," Muhoozi wrote on X.