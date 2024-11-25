Uganda: MPs Struggling With Overwhelming Voter Demands Turn to Money Lenders

People need to know which services MPs are responsible for and which should be handled by other government bodies. This would allow MPs to focus on their legislative work without the fear of financial ruin

A growing number of Members of Parliament (MPs) from Bunyoro sub-region are calling on the government to raise public awareness about the roles and responsibilities of legislators, citing the heavy burden of unrealistic voter expectations.

The increasing demands for services that fall outside their mandate are pushing many MPs into financial distress, with some resorting to money lenders and others withdrawing from their constituencies to escape the pressure.

While the Ugandan Constitution defines the primary responsibilities of MPs as legislation, appropriation, and oversight, many lawmakers are finding themselves stretched thin by demands to fund projects such as building roads, purchasing ambulances, constructing boreholes, and contributing to education and healthcare--tasks that should be the responsibility of government institutions.

Overburdened by Unrealistic Expectations

Pius Wakabi, MP for Bugahya, explained the root of the issue:

"Because voters don't understand the true role of an MP, they place unrealistic expectations on us. We're blamed for failing to fix issues like broken boreholes or poor roads, even though these are government responsibilities."

Buhaguzi East MP Stephen Asera pointed out that some legislators, unable to meet the growing demands in their constituencies, choose to stay in Kampala.

"There's constant monitoring of MPs' movements, and some colleagues stay in Kampala, not because they don't care, but because the demands are far beyond what their salaries can handle. For peace of mind, they have no choice but to keep their distance."

Dr. Joseph Ruyonga, MP for Hoima West, emphasized the financial strain of trying to meet such expectations.

"People want us to pay for everything school fees, health centers, road repairs, and even personal events like weddings and birthdays. Without sufficient resources, this pressure can deplete MPs' personal savings and ruin their finances."

The Financial Toll

The financial toll of meeting voters' expectations has led many MPs to turn to money lenders. Unfortunately, for some, this has resulted in the loss of personal property.

Asera explained, "Many MPs heavily invest during campaigns, and after winning, they continue to face demands to solve personal and family problems for voters. Some have no choice but to turn to money lenders, and tragically, some have lost their personal property in the process."

A Need for Public Sensitization

The MPs are urging the government to take action and educate the public about the limitations of an MP's role.

They believe that better understanding of legislative duties would help manage expectations and ensure MPs can focus on their constitutional responsibilities without the constant financial strain.

"People need to know which services MPs are responsible for and which should be handled by other government bodies. This would allow MPs to focus on their legislative work without the fear of financial ruin," Asera concluded.

The situation also highlights a broader issue: many politicians, in their bid for votes, make promises beyond their capacity to deliver.

These campaign pledges, often unrealistic, place MPs in a difficult position, resulting in a vicious cycle of unmet expectations and personal sacrifice.

A Call for Systemic Change

The MPs are calling for systemic change to redefine the relationship between lawmakers and their constituencies.

They urge the government to take steps to ensure that voters understand the boundaries of MPs' roles and responsibilities, alleviating the financial burden on legislators and enabling them to serve the public effectively.

By addressing the disconnect between public expectations and the realities of parliamentary duties, the government can help create a more sustainable and responsible approach to political representation, allowing MPs to fulfill their roles without the fear of losing their livelihoods.