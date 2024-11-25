Uganda: MP Brandon Kintu Rallies Support for Modern Buwenge Central Market Construction

Kagoma North MP Brandon Kintu, also the spokesperson for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, has taken a bold step to transform Buwenge Central Market, spearheading a fundraising drive to build a modern facility.

The initiative aims to replace the current market, which has been plagued by years of neglect and poor conditions, severely impacting vendors and customers alike.

The campaign, marked by a high-profile fundraising event, raised close to Shs50m in cash contributions from MPs and other stakeholders. Kintu, serving his first term in Parliament, has been a vocal proponent of infrastructure development to uplift his constituents' livelihoods.

Among the significant contributions was Shs 10m from Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, represented by Nakaseke Woman MP Sarah Najjuma. Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi contributed Shs 2m, while Junior Local Government Minister Victoria Rusoke Busingye donated Shs 1m and pledged an additional Shs 5m from her ministry.

Speaking at the event as the chief guest, Rusoke reassured the community of the government's commitment to completing the market project in the next financial year.

"Since we are in the middle of the financial year, I want to assure you that the Ministry shall prioritize resources to finance this market in the next financial year," she said.

The funds raised were handed over to the leadership of Buwenge Town Council to kickstart the project.

A Market in Despair

For years, Buwenge Central Market has struggled with deplorable conditions that have driven vendors away.

Flooded pathways during rains, rampant mud, and roaming stray animals have created a hostile environment for both vendors and customers.

"When it rains, the entire market becomes muddy, scaring away customers. That's why many vendors have resorted to operating outside," lamented Harriet Nabirye, a vendor at the market.

Stray cattle and goats, often seen wandering the market, have exacerbated the problem, with food vendors suffering significant losses as animals consume their products.

Efforts to curb the stray animal problem have been hindered by the fact that many of the animals were distributed under the government's Operation Wealth Creation program, according to Asan Kinosa, the LCIII Chairman of Buwenge Town Council.

A Vision for Transformation

Speaking during the event, MP Kintu underlined the importance of the market to the local economy and community.

"This market is a lifeline for the people of Buwenge and a crucial source of revenue for the Town Council. We are committed to ensuring its transformation into a modern facility," Kintu said.

The initiative represents a broader effort to revitalize Buwenge's economic and social landscape. The modernized market is expected to boost business opportunities, create a safer environment for vendors and customers, and significantly enhance the town's economic outlook.

A Collective Effort

The successful fundraising drive showcased the power of unity in addressing community challenges. Stakeholders expressed hope that the government would fulfill its pledge to prioritize the project in the next financial year, ensuring that the people of Buwenge finally have a market worthy of their aspirations.

As construction plans take shape, the people of Buwenge look forward to a brighter future, where a modern market will symbolize not only economic progress but also the resilience and determination of their community.