Uganda: Law Society Slips to the Loose End of Scale of Justice

The Uganda Law Society (ULS), one of the country's most respected professional bodies, is embroiled in a deepening power struggle among its top leaders, causing a public spectacle.

This crisis escalated following conflicting communiqués and allegations of misconduct involving ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde, Vice President Anthony Asiimwe, and Secretary-General Phillip Munaabi.

In a communiqué dated November 23, 2024, Secretary-General Phillip Munaabi announced a resolution suspending President Ssemakadde and Vice President Asiimwe from the ULS Council.

Munaabi stated that the decision, supported by a Council majority, aimed to "restore public trust and confidence in the ULS and safeguard its reputation."

The allegations against the two leaders include unauthorised financial transactions, such as online bank approvals, conducted without the Council's consent. Vice President Asiimwe was also accused of unlawfully handling financial matters despite not being a mandated signatory to the ULS accounts. Consequently, both leaders were expelled from the ULS Council.

In a swift rebuttal, President Isaac Ssemakadde, backed by six Council members, dismissed Munaabi's communiqué as illegitimate.

In a statement issued during an urgent electronic meeting on November 24, 2024, the Council, led by Ssemakadde, declared Munaabi's letter unauthorised.

The document, signed by Ssemakadde, Asiimwe, Treasurer Isiko Authurs, and regional Council members Eddie Nangulu, Samuel Muhumuza, and Emmanuel Egeru, labelled Munaabi and Council member Geoffrey Turyamusiima as a "minority" acting without proper Council approval.

The Ssemakadde faction accused Munaabi and Turyamusiima of multiple violations, including unauthorised disclosure of confidential Council information, fraudulent use of Council members' signatures, persistent absenteeism from key Council meetings, and intimidation of ULS staff with threats regarding access to ULS property and funds.

In response, Ssemakadde's group announced the immediate suspension of Munaabi and Turyamusiima from the ULS Council. Eddie Nangulu was appointed as interim Secretary-General pending a formal resolution at a General Meeting scheduled for December 17, 2024.

The power struggle appears to stem from earlier controversial decisions by Ssemakadde, including his suspension of the Attorney General and Solicitor General from the ULS Council.

Additionally, Ssemakadde has faced backlash for controversial remarks targeting high-ranking officials, such as Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo. His use of vulgar language has drawn widespread criticism, with some individuals threatening legal action.

As the crisis unfolds, questions are being raised about the governance and reputation of the ULS. Both sides face accusations of misconduct, and the December General Meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment in determining the organization's future leadership.

The ongoing conflict has cast a shadow over the ULS, leaving its members and the public uncertain about the integrity of its leadership.

How the Society navigates this crisis will likely have long-term implications for its role as a champion of the rule of law in Uganda.