Kenya: Pastor Accused of Stabbing Nakuru Businesswomen Surrenders to Police

Nairobi — Elias Mutugi, the pastor accused of stabbing Nakuru businesswoman Florence Wanjiku surrenders to police as leaders call for unit to combat femicide.

According to police, Mutugi surrendered at the Menengai Police Stationin the company of his lawyer.

His arrest comes days after he has been on the Police radar for attempting to murder his girlfriend, Florence Wanjiku by stabbing her leaving her critically injured.

He has been at large since last Thursday night when he allegedly committed the crime at their Kiamunyi home in Rongai Sub-County.

Wanjiku, who co-invests with Mutugi in real estate, is hospitalized under tight security as she nurses her injuries.

His arrest came hours before the launch of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence which President Ruto promised a support of KSh100 million.