Namibia: Nudo and Swanu Want Justice for Genocide

National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) Barry Rukoro says his party, together with Swanu of Namibia, are demanding justice for the 1904 to 1908 genocide.

Rukoro said this during Nudo's star rally on Saturday.

"Nudo and its partners in Swanu are here to demand justice for the victims of the genocide - justice that is rooted in restorative measures, not mere apologies or symbolic gestures," he said.

Nudo secretary general Tjizapouzeu Uahupirapi at the same event said the possibility of a coalition government opens the door to new avenues of governance.

"A coalition showcases the strength of collaboration and the importance of diverse voices in leading our nation.

"In recent years, we have seen how effective coalition governance can bring about innovative solutions to complex issues by tapping into the strengths of various parties," he said.

Swanu youth leader Ripuree Mbakurupa called on the youth to join a political party that listens to their demands.

She called on the youth to make their voices heard on Wednesday.

"As a youth leader, I am committed to initiating meaningful change over the next five years in various key areas, access to quality education for all young Namibians, a revised curriculum, the expansion of vocational training programmes that equip the youth with practical agricultural mentorship programmes, promoting food security and self-sufficiency, and a reduction in sex work among the youth," she said.

Swanu's Havana branch secretary, Michael Mandume, asked young people to vote wisely.

He highlighted gaps in the education system.

Mandume said unemployed Namibians are forced to look for opportunities abroad.