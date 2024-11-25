Kenya's Ruto Moves to Broaden Govt, Targets Opposition Inclusion

Kenyan President William Ruto has initiated a restructuring of his administration, advertising positions for principal secretaries in a move seen as targeting opposition figures to build a broad-based government ahead of the 2027 election.

The recruitment drive, announced by Kenya's Public Service Commission, signals plans for a shake-up of the senior civil service to accommodate more opposition members.

It comes as Ruto navigates political challenges ahead of his 2027 re-election bid, including tensions within his administration and the crucial Mt Kenya voting bloc.

This marks the latest step in a series of reforms following June protests that prompted President Ruto to dismiss his entire cabinet.

The reshuffle saw half of his former ministers reinstated, with key positions handed to allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In July, John Mbadi, a close ally of Odinga, was appointed Treasury Secretary, while former governors Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho were named to Public Service and Mining ministries, respectively. Opiyo Wandayi, another opposition stalwart, took over the Energy docket.

The reshuffle also reflects ongoing tensions between Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whose impeachment last month made him the first sitting deputy president to be ousted in Kenya's history.

Political analysts view the overhaul as part of Ruto's scheme to sideline those sympathetic to Gachagua while securing support from opposition factions to stabilise his administration and consolidate power.

The changes highlight the fluid nature of Kenyan politics, where alliances frequently shift as leaders position themselves for future contests.