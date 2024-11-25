Africa: Protecting Kids - Mpox Guidelines for Schools

25 November 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
The safety of children is a top concern for parents and school authorities in the current mpox outbreak, as those under 15 face elevated risks, particularly in the hardest-hit Northwestern and Eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

With vaccine delays for children, schools are now potential hubs for transmission due to close contact during sports, classroom activities and play. Children can also unknowingly spread infections to family members and school staff, heightening the need for preventive action.

To address these risks, Africa CDC has developed comprehensive guidelines for health and school authorities to help prevent and control the transmission of mpox. The guidelines focus on proactive hygiene practices, community engagement, early detection, and managing suspected cases to foster safer environments for children and their communities.

