Namibia to Host International Hophydro Cup Namibia Youth Football Tourney

25 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Teams from Namibia, Germany and South Africa will compete in the HopHydro Cup Namibia, "the first and biggest international under-18 junior soccer tournament in Namibia" early next year.

The 17 to 19 January event will take place in Windhoek and is jointly organised by the Collin Benjamin Soccer Academy (CBS)and HopHydro, a Namibian/German company operating the green hydrogen industry.

Along with the CBS, who recently won the MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League under-18 title, South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns and German second-tier side FC Nürnberg will take part in the competition.

Like the Hopsol league, the international youth tournament is devised by Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin and CBS founder.

"Junior soccer players are the future of our national senior leagues as well as of our national teams. This unique junior soccer tournament will provide an impression where Europe and Africa stand with highest level youth soccer development," says Benjamin, who spent the bulk of his playing career in the German topflight.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.