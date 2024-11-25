Namibia to Host International Hophydro Cup Namibia Youth Football Tourney

Teams from Namibia, Germany and South Africa will compete in the HopHydro Cup Namibia, "the first and biggest international under-18 junior soccer tournament in Namibia" early next year.

The 17 to 19 January event will take place in Windhoek and is jointly organised by the Collin Benjamin Soccer Academy (CBS)and HopHydro, a Namibian/German company operating the green hydrogen industry.

Along with the CBS, who recently won the MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League under-18 title, South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns and German second-tier side FC Nürnberg will take part in the competition.

Like the Hopsol league, the international youth tournament is devised by Brave Warriors head coach Collin Benjamin and CBS founder.

"Junior soccer players are the future of our national senior leagues as well as of our national teams. This unique junior soccer tournament will provide an impression where Europe and Africa stand with highest level youth soccer development," says Benjamin, who spent the bulk of his playing career in the German topflight.