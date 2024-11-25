Uganda: Raila Odinga Rallies Support for African Union Chairperson Bid During West African Tour

Kenyan statesman and veteran politician Raila Odinga has intensified his campaign to become the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) through a series of high-level engagements in West Africa.

Odinga's bid is anchored on a vision for a stable, prosperous, and united Africa, with a strong emphasis on inter-African trade and solutions to the continent's pressing challenges.

During his visit to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra, Ghana, Odinga praised the progress made in implementing the treaty, noting that 48 African Union member states have ratified the agreement.

"My vision for a stable and prosperous Africa is hinged on increasing intra-African trade through Regional Economic Blocs," Odinga stated, emphasizing the pivotal role of AfCFTA in driving economic development across the continent.

Odinga also met Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, lauding the country's leadership in championing progressive policies for Africa.

He described Ghana as a "beacon of regional integration," highlighting its role in fostering unity and growth within the continent.

Continuing his tour, Odinga visited Cotonou, Benin, where he held discussions with Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

Their talks focused on agriculture, infrastructure development, and technology--key areas that align with Odinga's vision of amplifying Africa's voice on the global stage. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Benin, noting the strong ties between the two nations.

In Togo, Odinga met President Faure Gnassingbé to deliberate on security, economic development, and regional frameworks to address Africa's challenges.

The two leaders underscored the need for collaborative solutions to pressing issues, including instability and governance reforms.

Odinga's campaign for the AUC Chairmanship comes at a critical juncture for the African Union, which is grappling with challenges such as climate change, economic integration, and governance reforms.

His focus on leveraging AfCFTA to foster industrialization and trade reflects the bloc's aspirations for economic growth and self-reliance.

"My engagement with leaders across the continent is part of my outreach program to rally support for my African Union Chairperson bid," Odinga reiterated.

With decades of experience in public service and a legacy as a steadfast Pan-Africanist, Odinga aims to secure the mandate to lead the African Union Commission.

His campaign underscores a commitment to fostering unity, resilience, and prosperity for the continent, laying the groundwork for a more integrated and influential Africa.