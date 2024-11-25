Namibia: American Energy Giant Opens Doors in Walvis

Walvis Bay — American energy technology giant, Baker Hughes, has opened a multi-million-dollar liquid mud plant as well as a cement bulk facility in Walvis Bay. These further boost Namibia's energy sector.

This is the country's first liquid mud plant, designed to support the growing oil and gas exploration activities offshore. At the same time, it increases the country's localisation opportunities, as the Namibian branch will be serving Southern Africa.The facilities will be instrumental in supplying drilling, completion fluids, and cement bulk handling which are critical to offshore oil and gas operations. The plant will also house advanced testing and maintenance equipment to support various subsea operations.

The firm has been operating in Namibia since 2021, providing drilling services subsea, wellheads and tubular services. Speaking at the official opening of the in Walvis Bay on Thursday, trade minister Lucia Iipumbu said this development is pivotal to Namibia.

"Such efforts will streamline operations, reduce costs and address logistical shortcomings that have hindered progress. By opening this facility, Baker Hughes has committed to advancing Namibia's energy sector ambitions," Iipumbu said.

The launch, she added, is a major step towards nurturing our domestic oil and gas industry. "This facility, along with the maintenance and repair base in Walvis Bay, is poised to support offshore exploration activities driven by recent discoveries and investments from global energy giants such as Total Energies, Shell, and Galp Energia," Iipumbu emphasised.

In recent times, Namibia has emerged as an exploration hotspot and the demand for drilling fluids has increased.

"Baker Hughes is strategically positioned to support this demand, easing the burden on companies that previously relied on imported drilling fluids," the minister noted.

Baker Hughes vice president Gatti Amerino said they have been providing innovative technology globally for over 120 years. "Our mission is to make energy available to all communities in a safer, cleaner, and more efficient way. We are committed to the growth of Sub-Saharan Africa, and this facility marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing support for the region's energy industry," Amerino said.

The facility is a testament to their commitment to local talent development and job creation, he said. "We have already recruited and trained over 10 local employees within a few months, and we look forward to expanding this footprint as we grow alongside Namibia's energy sector. Logistics is a significant challenge in the energy sector, and we are proud to contribute to streamlining this process. Our facility, with room for expansion, is designed to support the increasing demands of offshore exploration while ensuring the smooth flow of services and operations."

American ambassador to Namibia, Randy Berry, also expressed his gratitude for the development.

"This is a significant moment for Namibia, as it enhances the country's ability to manage its energy resources while minimising environmental impact. By integrating advanced technologies and best practices, Namibia can maximise the benefits of its energy resources while minimising risks," he said.