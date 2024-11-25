Namibia: Eldest Voters Reflect On Struggles, Future Hopes

25 November 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

Two of the eldest residents in the Hardap region, Abraham Nuseb (91) from Stampriet and retired pastor Adam Gariseb (97) from Hoachanas, have confirmed their plans to vote in the national elections on Wednesday.

The two shared their reflections on the country's history, and their hopes for the future in an interview with Nampa on Saturday.

Nuseb spoke of the significance of Swapo's leadership, emphasising how the party's ascension to power was a watershed moment for Namibia.

He pondered on the colonial past, describing a time when Namibians were denied a voice, and compelled to accept decisions made for them.

Nuseb said Swapo's governance resulted in change, and offered people a sense of independence and engagement in their country's affairs.

"When Swapo arrived, we noticed a change. The pressure we were under subsided, and things improved significantly.

We were now permitted to say something; under the oppressors, we were forbidden to say anything.

Only the white government was allowed to say anything," he stressed.

While acknowledging allegations of corruption against Swapo, he expressed belief that these issues stem from individuals within the party rather than its core values.

He said his commitment to voting is driven by his hope for a better future for his children and grandchildren.

Despite progress over the years, Nuseb said unemployment remains a significant challenge in the region.

He urged the incoming government to prioritise job-creation, citing the negative effects of joblessness, including increased alcohol consumption among the youth.

Gariseb recounted the challenges of his youth, highlighting the community's dependence on boreholes for water before Independence.

While he acknowledged improvements in living conditions over the decades, he expressed a desire for further development, including the establishment of a post office in the area.

He said access to postal services would benefit the community and improve communication.

Both Nuseb and Gariseb emphasised the importance of participating in the upcoming elections, underscoring their continued commitment to shaping the future of their communities, despite their advanced ages.

-Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.