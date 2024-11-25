Namibia: Eldest Voters Reflect On Struggles, Future Hopes

Two of the eldest residents in the Hardap region, Abraham Nuseb (91) from Stampriet and retired pastor Adam Gariseb (97) from Hoachanas, have confirmed their plans to vote in the national elections on Wednesday.

The two shared their reflections on the country's history, and their hopes for the future in an interview with Nampa on Saturday.

Nuseb spoke of the significance of Swapo's leadership, emphasising how the party's ascension to power was a watershed moment for Namibia.

He pondered on the colonial past, describing a time when Namibians were denied a voice, and compelled to accept decisions made for them.

Nuseb said Swapo's governance resulted in change, and offered people a sense of independence and engagement in their country's affairs.

"When Swapo arrived, we noticed a change. The pressure we were under subsided, and things improved significantly.

We were now permitted to say something; under the oppressors, we were forbidden to say anything.

Only the white government was allowed to say anything," he stressed.

While acknowledging allegations of corruption against Swapo, he expressed belief that these issues stem from individuals within the party rather than its core values.

He said his commitment to voting is driven by his hope for a better future for his children and grandchildren.

Despite progress over the years, Nuseb said unemployment remains a significant challenge in the region.

He urged the incoming government to prioritise job-creation, citing the negative effects of joblessness, including increased alcohol consumption among the youth.

Gariseb recounted the challenges of his youth, highlighting the community's dependence on boreholes for water before Independence.

While he acknowledged improvements in living conditions over the decades, he expressed a desire for further development, including the establishment of a post office in the area.

He said access to postal services would benefit the community and improve communication.

Both Nuseb and Gariseb emphasised the importance of participating in the upcoming elections, underscoring their continued commitment to shaping the future of their communities, despite their advanced ages.

