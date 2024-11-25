Namibia: Govt Answers Impalila, Kasika Prayers

Kasika — When this reporter visited Kasika in the Kabbe South constituency in February 2023, residents were displeased with the government's efforts to maintain existing infrastructures.

At the time, residents were not happy about the deplorable state of the immigration office, which was built and donated to the government by the late local businessman, Gerhardus Visagie.

The old facilities looked difficult to contain, as there were too many leaks. The situation used to get worse when it rains heavily as the offices used to get flooded and employees were always forced to close the offices.

However, these will be stories of the past after immigration minister Albert Kawana inaugurated new facilities, which also include staff accommodation at Impalila and Kasika last week. In his remarks, Kawana emphasised that the government is fully aware that tourism is the main economic activity in the two areas.

"The facilities we have built here are the first steps to implementing the SADC Protocol on the facilitation of movement of persons as well as help Africa attain continental integration and thereby getting us closer to achieving Agenda 63," stated Kawana.

He added that the facilities will only serve the community better if they are maintained.

"Officials at these border posts and those charged with maintenance must ensure that the facilities do not degenerate. These are facilities of the Namibian nation; therefore, they should last so that they can also benefit the future generation," implored Kawana.

In his remarks, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu pointed out that the Zambezi region's geographical positioning challenges the government to establish and set up infrastructure to ensure the safety of its inhabitants and migrants.

"Across all cardinal directions or parts of this region, people can cross to and from Botswana, Zambia and Angola.

Therefore, setting up crossing points in hot spot areas plays a major role in minimising illegal crossing and other illegal activities," stated Sampofu.

*Aron Mushaukwa is an information officer at MICT Zambezi.