Somalia: Ahmed Madobe Secures 3rd Term As Jubaland President Amid Controversy

25 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — Ahmed Mohamed Islam, commonly known as Ahmed Madobe, has been re-elected for a third term as the president of Somalia's semi-autonomous Jubaland region, securing 55 votes out of 75 cast by regional parliamentarians in Kismayo.

The election comes amidst significant political tension, as the Somali Federal Government (FGS) in Mogadishu declared the process illegitimate, advocating instead for a nationwide one-person-one-vote system.

Madobe, who has been a central figure in regional politics since 2013, emphasized his intent to negotiate with the federal government if re-elected, focusing on the interests of the nation and its people.

The re-election process was not without incident, with reports of violence between security forces and opposition supporters, highlighting the contentious nature of this election.

Madobe's victory follows a pattern of elections in Jubaland that have been initially contested but later recognized, raising questions about the stability and future relations between the regional state and the central government

